A lucky sprouting shamrock is one of the crafts you'll learn about in this article.

In this article you'll discover some great St. Patrick's Day crafts.

St. Patrick lived almost two thousand years ago in Ireland. He was a missionary who spread the gospel of Christianity to the country, and he is the patron saint of Ireland. St. Patrick's Day is observed in honor of his life.

There are many legends associated with St. Patrick. One of them holds that he stood on a hill and used his staff to drive the snakes out of Ireland. (To this day, there are no snakes in Ireland.) Another is that he used the shamrock (a three-leaf clover) to explain the Trinity to his new converts.

Follow the links below to join the Irish in celebrating St. Patrick's Day:

Leprechaun Bubble Pipe

A leprechaun is never seen without his pipe. Make your own lucky leprechaun bubble pipe.

Green-Magic Rings

Leprechaun's Corsage

Everybody wears green on St. Patrick's day, Irish or not. Wear this green pin to show your Irish spirit.

Lucky Sprouts

Chenille Stem Leprechauns

Shamrock Balloon Fun

Balloons can be fun, and lucky too. This craft will show you how to make a shamrock from a balloon.

The first craft we'll learn about is how to make your own leprechaun pipe.

