These Rosh Hashanah crafts for kids will help you ring in the New Year with style.

In the Jewish tradition, Rosh Hashanah marks the beginning of the New Year. In fact, "Rosh Hashanah" literally means "Head of the Year."

Rosh Hashanah is a time for thinking about the previous year, and for hoping and believing that good things will happen in the coming year. No work is allowed during Rosh Hashanah, but people do get together to eat special foods, including apples and honey.

In this article you'll discover fun Rosh Hashanah crafts you can make yourself. Click the links below to start celebrating the New Year:

Blow Your Own Shofar

The sounds of the shofar fill synagogues all over the world during Rosh Hashanah. Make your very own shofar to celebrate the start of a great year.

Dried Apples

Apples are one of the traditional foods of Rosh Hashanah. These tasty treats will extend the holiday for a little bit longer.

Apple of Hope

May all your New Year wishes come true with this fun and easy papier mâché project.

Honey Cards

Send out these honey-jar shaped cards to wish your friends and family a sweet year.

A shofar is a traditional trumpet blown during Rosh Hashanah. Next, you'll learn how you can build your own shofar.

