Memorial Day Crafts

Memorial Day poppies are easy to make.
Memorial Day (formerly known as Decoration Day) commemorates the U.S. men and women who have died in military service to our country. The Memorial Day crafts on the following pages are great ways for families to do something together to honor our fallen soldiers.

The Memorial Day holiday originally honored Union soldiers who died during the American Civil War, but after World War I, it was expanded to include all soldiers who died in any war or military action.

Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May each year and is known as the unofficial beginning of summer.

In this article, you'll find ways to celebrate Memorial Day with fun activities and crafts. Explore the following pages for more on Memorial Day fun!

Float a Flower Boat

Learn how to create and decorate a homemade toy boat in honor of soldiers who died at sea.

Neighborhood Parade

What's Memorial Day without a colorful parade? Learn how to organize a parade in your neighborhood.

Patriotic Poppies

Each year, many veteran's organizations sell poppies to earn money for disabled vets. Find out how to make your own crepe paper poppies.

Traditional Tattoos

Many soldiers got tattoos when they were serving to remind them of their dedication to their country. Honor fallen soldiers with a temporary tattoo -- show it off with pride.

Memorial Day is a special holiday to honor fallen soldiers who served their country.

Contents
  1. Float a Flower Boat
  2. Neighborhood Parade
  3. Patriotic Poppies
  4. Traditional Tattoos

Float a Flower Boat

Flower Boat Memorial Day Craft

Kids can honor our country's fallen soldiers by making special Memorial Day crafts. Create a float a flower boat that commemorates heroes from the US Navy who died at sea.

What You'll Need:

Paper plate

Waterproof markers

Pencil

Round balloon

Small fresh flowers

Glue

Every Memorial Day, the navy floats flowers out to sea to honor soldiers who died at sea. Join the tradition by making this balloon boat and floating it away.

Draw colorful flowers with waterproof markers on a paper plate. Poke a hole in the center of the plate with a pencil.

Poke the open end of a round balloon through the hole. Blow up the balloon (from the back of the plate) until it is full. Knot the balloon.

If desired, you can also glue small fresh flowers or wildflowers onto the balloon or plate.

Make a few different balloon boats and send them off to "sea" as a beautiful, flowery thank you to the men and women who gave their lives to preserve freedom.

Collect the balloons and discard them after you are done; balloons can be harmful to wildlife.

Memorial Day is a special holiday to honor fallen soldiers who served their country. A parade is a great way to show your respect and gratitude.

Neighborhood Parade

What would Memorial Day be without a colorful neighborhood parade? Families can work together to create this Memorial Day craft -- and everyone will have a great time while honoring our nation's heroes.

What You'll Need:

Bicycles

Skateboards

Wagons

Red, white, and blue ribbons

Hats

Clothing

Balloons

Streamers

Banners

Homemade drums

Rope

Fake flowers

Chenille stems

Kazoos

Get the whole neighborhood involved in this festive march around the block. Gather up your pets, too.

Tell everyone to wear clothes that are red, white, and blue. You may want to make or carry flags or flowers.

Homemade drums can be made by painting empty coffee cans; beat on the lids with a wooden spoon.

Tie wagons together with rope and fill them with stuffed animals and dolls decorated with red, white, and blue ribbons, streamers, and balloons.

Weave red, white, and blue streamers into the spokes of your bicycle's wheels. Attach fake flowers to the handlebars with chenille stems.

Set a time for your parade to start, and post notices around the neighborhood.

When everyone has gathered, pound a beat on one of the drums and lift up those knees in a march.

Memorial Day, also known as Poppy Day, is a special holiday to honor fallen soldiers who served their country. Each year, many veteran's organizations sell poppies to raise money for disabled vets.

Patriotic Poppies

Make patriotic poppies on Memorial Day.

Celebrate Memorial Day (also known as Poppy Day) by making crepe paper patriotic poppies. In addition to attending parades and festivals, celebrate this special holiday by doing fun Memorial Day crafts with the entire family.

What You'll Need:

Red crepe paper

Green chenille stems

Scissors

Large needle

In the spring, red poppies bloom on European battlefields where thousands of soldiers died.

Many veteran's organizations sell poppies to earn money for disabled vets. You can make your own crepe paper poppies.

To make each poppy, cut out three 4-inch circles of red crepe paper.

Lay the circles on top of each other, and ask an adult to help you use a needle to make two holes next to each other in the center (go through all the circles).

Put the end of a chenille stem through one hole, bend the chenille stem, and bring the end down through the other hole.

Twist the end around the long part of the chenille stem to secure it.

Pull the crepe paper petals slightly away from each other to form the poppy.

Memorial Day is a special holiday to honor fallen soldiers who served their country.

Traditional Tattoos

This Memorial Day, show your true colors with these patriotic traditional tattoos. Kids will love to create and wear this Memorial Day craft -- parents will love how easily the tattoos wash off!

What You'll Need:

Water-based face paints

Small paintbrushes

Memorial Day is a day to remember the men and women who died while fighting for our country's freedom. We often place flowers at the graves of soldiers on this day. Make a hand-painted tattoo to show your support for those who died in battle.

Many soldiers got tattoos when they were fighting far from home to remind them of their dedication to their country and the people back home who were missed.

Maybe you would like to paint on a flower tattoo in memory of a relative who died in battle. Or perhaps you would like to paint a tattoo of the American flag or a bald eagle to show your patriotism.

Wear your tattoos to a Memorial Day picnic or parade, and show them off with pride.

