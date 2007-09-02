" " Memorial Day poppies are easy to make.

Memorial Day (formerly known as Decoration Day) commemorates the U.S. men and women who have died in military service to our country. The Memorial Day crafts on the following pages are great ways for families to do something together to honor our fallen soldiers.

The Memorial Day holiday originally honored Union soldiers who died during the American Civil War, but after World War I, it was expanded to include all soldiers who died in any war or military action.

Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May each year and is known as the unofficial beginning of summer.

In this article, you'll find ways to celebrate Memorial Day with fun activities and crafts. Explore the following pages for more on Memorial Day fun!

Float a Flower Boat

Learn how to create and decorate a homemade toy boat in honor of soldiers who died at sea.

Neighborhood Parade

What's Memorial Day without a colorful parade? Learn how to organize a parade in your neighborhood.

Patriotic Poppies

Each year, many veteran's organizations sell poppies to earn money for disabled vets. Find out how to make your own crepe paper poppies.

Traditional Tattoos

Many soldiers got tattoos when they were serving to remind them of their dedication to their country. Honor fallen soldiers with a temporary tattoo -- show it off with pride.

