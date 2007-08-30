" " Make your own Mardi Gras mask.

Mardi Gras crafts are fun crafting projects to do with your kids. Bright colors, fun party masks, and food, and noise result in a festive atmosphere around the house -- just when the kids are starting to get cabin fever.

The French holiday Mardi Gras (also known as "Fat Tuesday") arrived in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1699. This fun-filled holiday is celebrated on the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday with fun Mardi Gras crafts and a colorful parade of floats sponsored by local krewes.

Purple, green, and gold are the official colors for Mardi Gras, representing justice, faith, and power. You can use these bold Mardi Gras colors when you construct these homemade Mardi Gras crafts. They're easy to make and will make your party a success.

In this article, you'll find ways to celebrate Mardi Gras by learning how to make popular crafts used during the annual celebration. Explore the following pages for more on Mardi Gras fun.

Party Plate Masks

Learn how to create a fun, glittery half-mask that will keep everyone guessing who you are. Use our pattern as a starting point, and then keep creating different masks to switch your identity through Mardi Gras.

Clink-Clank Noisemaker

Make some noise at your Mardi Gras celebration with this easy-to-create noisemaker.

King Cake

This traditional Mardi Gras cake has a surprise hidden inside. Ask an adult to help you make this festive treat.

Throw-Me Beads

Learn how to create traditional Mardi Gras beads to throw during your celebration.

Mardi Gras is a great holiday for dressing up in mysterious costumes, and a Mardi Gras decorative mask will complete your look. Learn how to create your own Mardi Gras mask from a simple party plate.

