Labor Day Activities for Kids

" " Labor Day celebrates the hardworking men and women of America.

Labor Day first began in the 1880s as a day off for the hardworking men and women of America. Today Labor Day continues to celebrate the efforts of the working person on every first Monday of September.

In this article you'll find ways to celebrate Labor Day with fun activities and games. Check out the following pages for more on Labor Day Fun!

'Good Work' Sign

Create a 'Good Work' Sign for the hardest working person you know. Show them just how much you appreciate all their efforts.

Labor Day Whistler

If you're the one working over time, find out why whistling while you work just might make the chore go faster.

Apple Walk Game

Put a little labor into this team game and you'll be rewarded with something delicious to snack on.

A little hard work never hurt anyone, and a little encouragement can help boost moral even more. Learn how to motivate someone you know by making him or her a 'Good Work' sign.

