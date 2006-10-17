Lifestyle
Crafts
Holiday Crafts

How to Make a Christmas Gift Basket

By: Editors of Consumer Guide

Christmas Image Gallery

Christmas gift basket
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
How you wrap your gifts is as important as how you decorate your tree. See more Christmas pictures.

Giving is what makes Christmas such a heartwarming season. So much time and care is spent selecting the "perfect" gift for those on our list. But what about the packaging? How a package looks on the outside sets the tone for the gift inside, and a splendidly wrapped package illustrates the love and care that went into the selection of the gift.

W­ith just a few simple touches, you can wrap your special presents with style. After all, what could be more fun than giving a gift wrapped from the heart? In this article, we will show you how to make a variety of homemade Christmas gift packages, including:

  • Assembling a Christmas Gift Basket
    All the gift-wrapping in the world can't help a present that is sub-par. The art of assembling many small gifts for a gift basket takes planning and finesse. On this page, we will teach how to assemble the perfect gift basket every time.
Christmas Cheer
  • Making Christmas Gift Bags
    Gift bags are a perfect way to present someone with a collection of smaller, carefully chosen presents. While there are many gift bags available at even the grocery store, a handmade bag will really personalize your gift. On this page, we'll show you hot to make a Yuletide gift bag and a sponged gift bag.

  • Making Christmas Gift Boxes
    Gift boxes might not be a traditional Christmas craft, but, once you see these festive creations, they'll become part of your annual traditions. Most importantly, these handmade Christmas gift boxes are easy and fun to make. In this section, you will learn how to make Holiday Treat Boxes, Santa's Little Helper Boxes, and a Goodies by the Gallon box.

  • Making Christmas Gift Tags
    Gift tags are the perfect remedy for the impersonal, mass-produced, cards available in the stores. While they don't take very long to make, a homemade gift tag can make a lasting impression. On this page, we tell you everything you need to know to make your own gift tags and show you some examples like the Good News Gift Wrap Angel.

  • Making Christmas Gift Wraps
    While gift bags and gift boxes are growing in popularity, most people still prefer the traditional wrapping paper. As with any other handmade craft, homemade wrapping paper has a personal and thoughtful touch that you can't buy in a store. In this section, we will show you how to make several types of beautiful wrapping paper at home.

Advertisement

Assembling a Christmas Gift Basket

Before we delve into the many decorative bags and boxes you can make for your Christmas gift basket, we should take a moment to decide what you will put in your basket. While there are many preassembled gift baskets that you can buy in the stores, they won't have that personalized touch that will really mean something to you and the gift's recipient. Here are some popular gifts to keep in mind:

Wine is always a good gift -- look for a bottle with a special holiday label or flavor. Wrap the wine in a pretty bag for a glamorous presentation that's sure to impress.

Candles are always a festive gift, especially around the holidays.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Candles are always a festive gift,
especially around the holidays.

Candles are festive gifts. Spiff up pillar candles by tying a pretty ribbon around them. Votives look nice grouped in threes and matched with nice votive holders. Tapers can be tied together and presented with a wrapped box of matches.

Gift soaps are lovely treasures that we hesitate to buy for ourselves. Purchase a box of several, and wrap them individually when you need a quick present. Pair them with a holiday hand towel for an extra thoughtful gift.

Who doesn't like getting a box of their favorite candies? A small box with sumptuous chocolates works as well as a larger one with a less-than-appealing assortment.

Picture frames with a photo of you and the host or a thank-you note inside show that you put thought into your selection.

Holiday music CDs are always appreciated, as are bath salts and oils in a soothing scent. What a perfect way for your host to unwind after the party!

Coasters make a lovely present. Select ones that match your recipient's decor or that have a holiday theme.

Now that you have your gifts assembled, we will show you some great Christmas wrappings you can put them in that you can make yourself. We'll get started with gift bags in the next section.

Advertisement

Making Christmas Gift Bags

Here is the finished Yuletide Gift Bag.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Here is the finished
Yuletide Gift Bag.

Looking for an extra special way to wrap that thank-you gift? Check out some of these handmade gift bag ideas. Who can help but be flattered that you spent so much time and effort? Recipients don't need to know how fun and easy these projects are to create!

Yuletide Gift Bag

Place homemade mustards or other special treats in this fun-to-make felt bag. Here are the materials you will need:
  • 1 yard blue felt
  • Ruler
  • Scissors
  • White embroidery floss
  • Embroidery needle
  • 24 inches white satin ribbon, 3/8 inch wide
  • Stiffened adhesive-backed white felt
  • Extra jumbo snowflake craft punch
To construct a Yuletide Gift Bag:
  1. From blue felt, measure and cut a 41/2-inch square base and four 41/2x12-inch side panels.

  2. Matching square base to 41/2-inch edge of a side panel and starting 1/2 inch in from edges, blanket-stitch pieces together with white embroidery floss. Continue adding side panels until all are attached to base.

    Blanket stitch the sides of the gift bag together.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Blanket stitch the sides of the
    gift bag together.

  3. Starting at base, blanket-stitch sides together, matching seam allowances of side panels to each other. Finish stitching 11/2 inches from top.

  4. Fold top of side panels down 11/2 inches. With scissors and repeating for each side, snip four 3/4-inch slits along fold, centered on side and about 1 inch apart.

    Snip along the folds of the gift bag to form the fringe.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Snip four slits on each side of the bag.

  5. Along top edge of bag, cut fringe. Thread white ribbon through slits around bag.

    Thread the white ribbon through the slits you've created.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Thread the white ribbon through
    the slits you've created.

  6. Punch a snowflake from adhesive-backed white felt using jumbo craft punch. Position and stick snowflake in place on front of bag.

    Here is the finished Sponged Gift Bag.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Here is the finished
    Sponged Gift Bag.

Sponged Gift Bags

Use a few sponges and some gleaming paints to turn your plain brown wrapper into a wonderful work of art. Your crafting will be appreciated as much as the gift inside! Here's what you'll need:
  • 3 pieces household sponge, 1x11/2 inches each
  • Paper plates
  • Metallic paint: royal ruby, crystal green, glorious gold
  • Brown paper bag in desired size
  • Hole punch
  • 1 yard ribbon, 3/8 inch wide
  • 6 jingle bells, 12mm each
  • Scissors
To construct a Sponged Gift Bag:
  1. Moisten pieces of sponge; squeeze out excess water.

  2. Pour a small amount of royal ruby paint onto paper plate. Dip sponge into paint and dab off excess on clean area of paper plate. Open bag. Place hand and arm into bag, and lightly sponge ruby paint onto all sides, using your hand inside of bag to give support as needed. Repeat with green and then gold paint. Allow bag to dry.

    Dab off the excess paint and lightly sponge the bag.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Dab off the excess paint and
    lightly sponge the bag.

  3. Punch holes about 1 inch or so apart around top of bag.

    Punch holes around the mouth of the bag.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Punch holes around the mouth of the bag.

  4. Weave ribbon through holes, threading a jingle bell onto each section of ribbon that will remain outside of bag.

    Weave a ribbon through the holes and a jingle bell on each exposed section.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Weave a ribbon through the holes and a
    jingle bell on each exposed section.

  5. Insert gift into bag and carefully pull ribbon ends to gather top of bag. Tie into a bow and thread bells onto each ribbon end, securing with a knot.
In our next section, we will look at an alternative to the gift bag -- the gift box.

Advertisement

Making Christmas Gift Boxes

Whip up a container of homemade love and cheer. Use these cans as gift containers, or provide delicious treats in them for a special friend.

Holiday Treat Boxes

Dimensional paints add just the right touch to dress up take-out boxes. Here's what you will need:

Here are examples of finished Holiday Treat boxes.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Here are examples of finished
Holiday Treat boxes.

  • Plastic take-out boxes: 1 small red, 1 small green, 1 large opaque white
  • Pliers
  • 4 mini silver brads
  • Dimensional paint for paper: glitter silver sterling, opaque wicker white, clear, licorice, pumpkin
  • Cardstock scraps: green, silver, orange
  • Pencil
  • Scissors
  • 2 foam mounting circles
  • 2 wiggle eyes, 18mm each
  • Jewelry glue
  • Green chenille stem, 6mm
  • 2 large red pom-poms
  • Glue gun, glue sticks
  • 5mm acrylic rhinestones
  • 7/8x24-inch length ribbon: metallic silver, sheer white
  • Double-sided tape
  • 1/16-inch round hole punch
  • 36-inch length metallic silver cord
To construct Holiday Treat Boxes:
  1. Use pliers to remove wire handles from red and green boxes. Insert a mini brad through each handle hole, and secure brads. Draw star shapes onto sides of red box using silver dimensional paint. With wicker white paint, create snow and snowflakes on green box as shown. Let dry.

    Using pliers, remove the wire handles from each box.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Using pliers, remove the
    wire handles from each box.

  2. On green and silver cardstock scraps, draw zigzag lines with clear dimensional paint. Let dry.

  3. Draw a mouth onto opaque white box with licorice paint. Using pattern from the template, trace carrot nose onto orange cardstock, but do not cut out. Refer to pattern to draw lines using pumpkin paint. Download the template here. Let dry.

  4. Cut out carrot nose. Place foam mounting circles on back of nose, and place nose onto front of white box above mouth. Attach wiggle eyes above nose with jewelry glue.

    Place foam mounting circles on the back of your carrot cutout.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Place foam mounting circles on the
    back of your carrot cutout.

  5. Center green chenille stem onto front top of wire handle of large box; wrap once at each top corner to secure. Place stem ends next to wire handle, inserting ends through handle holes at sides of box. Bend ends on inside of box to secure. Adjust stem as needed to conceal wire handle. Glue a red pom just below each handle hole with glue gun to create earmuffs.

    Glue a red pom just above each hole to form the earmuffs.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Glue a red pom just above each
    hole to form the earmuffs.

  6. Use jewelry glue to attach rhinestones to center of some snowflakes on green box, and place rhinestones randomly around red box. Let dry.

  7. Wrap silver ribbon around red box; taping ends at bottom. Form a double loop bow with remaining ribbon. Use double-sided tape or glue to hold ends in place. Glue bow to top of red box. Wrap green box with sheer white ribbon, and tie a bow.

  8. For tags, cut a Christmas tree and a circle out of silver cardstock prepared in step 2. Cut a larger green tree from green cardstock prepared in step 2. Punch a 1/16-inch hole at top of each tag. Attach tags to boxes with lengths of silver cord.

    Use the remaining silver cardstock to make a gift tag.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Use the remaining silver cardstock
    to make a gift tag.

Buckets of Cheer: Goodies by the Gallon

Here is an example of finished Goodies by the Gallon.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Here is an example of finished
Goodies by the Gallon.

This is a very simple box that is essentially window-dressing on a simple can. Here are the materials you'll need:
  • Gallon can
  • Tape measure
  • 2 sheets patterned paper (main paper)
  • Craft scissors
  • Double-sided tape
  • 1 sheet red double-sided patterned paper
  • 12-inch paper trimmer
  • Pencil
  • 1 yard sheer deep red ribbon, 1/8 inch wide
  • 2 yards sheer olive green ribbon, 1/4 inch wide
  • Word charm
  • Circle punches: 5/8 inch, 1/4 inch
To construt a Goodies by the Gallon box:
  1. Cut 12x51/2-inch and 85/8x51/2-inch pieces from main paper. Tape smaller piece to bottom of can back, centering paper between handles. Tape larger piece around front of can. Cut 12x27/8-inch and 85/8x51/2-inch pieces from red paper. Tape smaller pieces to top of can back,above first piece placed. From larger piece, mark where handle knobs will hit paper, and cut out circles. Tape larger piece around front of can.

  2. From red paper, cut circle to fit lid top. Cut 2 strips from main paper. Tape pieces to lid top.

    Using the red paper cut a strip for the top of the can.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Using the red paper cut a strip
    for the top of the can.

  3. From main paper, cut 21/4x5-inch rectangle. From red paper, cut a 21/2x6-inch rectangle. Cut off corners from a short side to create a tag. From double-sided paper, cut 17/8x5/8-inch and 21/2x11/4-inch rectangles. Cut 21/2-inch length of red ribbon. Tape all tag pieces together. Tape charm to tag. From red paper, punch a 5/8-inch circle. Tape circle to top center of tag, and punch a 1/4-inch circle in 5/8-inch circle through all layers.

    Tape all the pieces of the tag together and attach the charm.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Tape all the pieces of the tag
    together and attach the charm.

  4. Over bucket, tape a length of red ribbon around seam between top and bottom papers. Tie a length of green ribbon around top paper, leaving 21/2-inch streamers. Cut 2 strips of ribbon to attach tag to can handle. Wrap remaining green ribbon around handle, slipping ends through twists at ends to secure.
Santa's Little Helpers

This is what the completed Santa's Little Helpers boxes will look like.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
This is what the completed
Santa's Little Helpers boxes
will look like.

The elves not only help Santa make the presents, this year they are also one of the presents! Cover a brand-new can of nuts or use a recycled nut can as a gift container. Fill the container with some tasty treats for your special elf! Here's what you will need:
  • Ruler
  • Recycled nut or small coffee can
  • Paper cutter
  • Paper: red or green
  • Adhesive: paper glue, fabric tape
  • Knit fabric: red or green
  • Scissors: craft, micro-tip
  • White felt
  • Pencil
  • Batting
  • Rubber band or string
  • 1 yard each: white satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide; gold trim
  • Cardstock: baby pink, pink, peach or tan, hair color (your choice)
  • Black fine-tip marker
  • Colored pencils: pink, white
  • Optional: red ribbon, gold cord, large jingle bell
To construct Santa's Little Helpers boxes:
  1. Measure height (between top and bottom lips) and diameter of can. Use paper cutter to cut green paper this size. Adhere paper to can with paper glue. Cut knit fabric to 10 inches times diameter of lid plus 1/2 inch.

  2. Measure and cut white felt 2 inches times diameter of lid plus 1/2 inch. Along an edge of white felt, mark and cut 1-inch zigzag peaks.

    Cut a zigzag pattern into the white felt.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Cut a zigzag pattern into the white felt.

  3. Use fabric tape to adhere 10-inch sides of knit fabric together to create a tube. Slip an end of fabric over lid, and secure fabric to lid rim with fabric tape. Stuff batting through top to form hat. Gather and tie top of hat with rubber band or string. Tie white ribbon around gather. Using fabric tape, adhere white felt band over knit fabric at lid edge, and adhere gold trim to bottom of white felt.

    Stuff the bunting through the top of the red fabric to form the hat.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Stuff the bunting through the top
    of the red fabric to form the hat.

  4. Trace patterns from the template onto cardstock. Download template here. Cut them out with micro-tip scissors. Position and adhere pieces to face with paper glue. Mark eyes and smile line with black marker and inside ear lines with pink pencil. Make a dot in each eye with white pencil. Adhere face (do not glue ears) to front of can. Gently bend ears forward away from can.

    Cut out the patterns in stages to form the faces.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Cut out the patterns in stages
    to form the faces.

No present is complete without the appropriate gift tag to let the recipient know where the gift came from. On the next page, you will learn how to make some festive, handmade gift tags.

Advertisement

Making Christmas Gift Tags

A pretty gift tag transforms a present. Handmade tags are unique, inexpensive, and easy to make. And they're a fun way to add a personal touch to your gift. Use the suggestions below to get started:
  • Make color photocopies of elegant fabric and cut into small rectangles for tags. Punch a hole in the corner and add a pretty ribbon to finish.

  • Copy photographs onto sticker paper and cut out, leaving white space at the bottom of the photo to write "To" and "From."

  • Purchase small round Christmas balls, and write the recipient's name on the ball with a metallic pen. Secure to the present with ribbon.

  • Tie two candy canes together with green ribbon. Secure a small green card to the middle of the canes before attaching to the top of the present.

  • Print tags on heavy paper in a fancy font, then cut them out with decorative-cut scissors.

  • Recycle gorgeous gift wrap by cutting it into larger-than-usual gift tags. If the paper is too thin to use alone, glue it to the front of card stock, or cut around motifs and glue them to the cards.

  • Mount a gift card on the top of a box using photo corners. These not only look elegant, but they make the card the focal point of the present.
Now you're ready to move on to some handmade crafts.

Copper Accented Gift Tags

Creating your own copper accents is fun and easy, and what a great addition they will be to your presents. You can also use them as ornaments! Here's what you'll need to get started:

Here are some completed Copper Accented Tags.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Here are some completed
Copper Accented Tags.

  • Kitchen scouring pad
  • 7x7-inch piece medium-weight copper sheeting
  • Paper towels
  • Craft foam sheet
  • Fine and medium ball-tip metal stylus
  • Scissors
  • Wood stylus or craft stick
  • Metal baking sheet
  • Embossing heat gun
  • Cardstock: medium blue, light blue, dark green, light green
  • Single-face corrugated paper: burnt umber
  • Craft glue
  • Hole punches: 3/16 inch, 1/16 inch
  • Scrapbooking chalk: black,
  • dark green, dark blue
  • Light green textured paper
  • Gold fine-tip marker
  • Ruler
  • 10 silver mini brads
  • Assorted alphabet tiles, beads, and charms
  • Assorted old buttons
  • 18-gauge black jewelry wire
  • Round-nose jewelry pliers
  • Assorted ribbons
To construct a Copper Accented Gift Tag:
  1. Use kitchen scouring pad to lightly scour both sides of copper sheet; scuff surface to age and remove coating. Wipe off.

  2. Lay copper facedown on craft foam. Leaving enough space to cut out later, trace a pattern of your desired Christmas shape -- a star, a tree, a gingerbread man, etc...
  3. Go back over traced lines using medium tip of metal stylus, pressing lines deeper into copper. Leaving a narrow metal border around all edges, cut out shapes.

    Go back over the traced lines with a medium-tipped stylus.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Go back over the traced lines
    with a medium-tipped stylus.

  4. Emboss lines and shapes on copper. Use wood and metal styluses for different effects and line thicknesses. Turn copper pieces over, and run tip of wood stylus along sides of embossed lines to define lines and smooth copper.

    Emboss the copper using wood and metal styluses.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Emboss the copper using
    wood and metal styluses.

  5. Place copper shapes on baking sheet, and heat with embossing gun to give shapes a more antique look.

    Use an embossing gun to give the copper a more antique look.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Use an embossing gun to give the
    copper a more antique look.

  6. Cut tags from colored cardstock and corrugated paper. Trim 1/8 inch from edges of medium blue and dark green tags, and glue to center of light blue and light green tags. Punch a 3/16-inch hole at top-center of each tag.

  7. Color edges of each tag with coordinating color chalks (use black for burnt umber tag). Tear a piece of light green cardstock to place behind tree; piece should be about 2x2 inches. Dust edges of torn cardstock with dark green chalk. Tear 2 pieces of green textured paper; 1 piece will be placed behind star and other piece behind gingerbread boy. Use gold marker to make stitch lines around edges of dark green tag.

  8. Place textured paper, gingerbread boy, and star on blue tag. Place textured paper and star on green tag. Place green cardstock and tree on corrugated tag. Punch 1/16-inch holes going through all layers, and insert brads. Open brad wings on back of tags to hold pieces together.

    Place the copper on the cardstock gift tags.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Place the copper on
    the cardstock gift tags.

  9. Glue on letters and buttons. Use jewelry pliers to bend a loop at ends of 5-inch length of black wire. Shape wire, then attach to gingerbread tag and copper star with brads. Glue button on top of black wire.

  10. Create a hanger for each using decorative ribbons or black jewelry wire.

    Here are some completed Good News Giftwrap Angels.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Here are some completed
    Good News Giftwrap Angels.

Good News Giftwrap Angel

No household should be without an angel this holiday season. You can use pieces of wrapping paper and curling ribbon to make it easy to coordinate with your gifts. Here are the materials you will need:
  • Giftwrap: 12x30 inches main design, 8x30 inches coordinating design
  • Scissors
  • Pencil
  • Ruler
  • Old newspaper
  • Dish towel
  • Curling ribbon
  • Glue
To construct a Good News Giftwrap Angel:
  1. From main design, cut 12x6-inch piece (body) and 7x5-inch piece (arms). Cut 6x6-inch square for head out of coordinating design. Crumple about 3/4 of newspaper page into ball.

  2. Immerse cutouts in water, then lay flat wrong side up on towel. Dry off excess water. Paper should be damp and pliable, not soggy. Fold body in half, short sides together, and cut 2-inch slits at fold toward center. Fold corners at slits toward middle of paper as shown.

    Fold the corners of the paper toward the slits at the center.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Fold the corners of the paper
    toward the slits at the center.

  3. Roll arms into tube lengthwise. Fold body in half over arms. Bend arms down at "shoulders," gather waist together, and tie with ribbon. Fold bottom edge of skirt inside. Cut small X in center of shoulders; set aside.

  4. Wrap head cutout around newspaper, and twist bottom to secure. To make headband, cut ribbon to fit around angel's head. Cut and curl short pieces for hair, and glue on each side of headband. Glue headband to head. Insert head through X, and glue in place. Cut 2 wing shapes from giftwrap; glue in place.
Holly and the Ivy

'Tis the season for holly and ivy. This package topper is Christmas at its best! Here's what you will need:
  • 7x7x7-inch gift box
  • Copper moire; medium-weight wrapping paper, cut into a 30x16-inch sheet
  • Double-sided tape
  • 3 yards of 11/2-inch-wide teal wired silk ribbon, moire; ribbon, or satin ribbon, divided into 21/3-yard and 2/3-yard lengths
  • 13/4-inch plastic foam flower arranger
  • All-purpose craft glue
  • Silk variegated ivy sprigs or fresh variegated ivy sprigs
  • Artificial red berries and pinecone boughs or individual holly boughs and small pinecones
To construct a Holly and the Ivy tag:
  1. Wrap the box using the wrapping paper and double-sided tape. Turn the package upside-down. Place the 21/3-yard ribbon length under the box with equal lengths extending. Bring the ends together at the center and cross them, pulling them tightly in opposite directions. Bring the ends toward the top of the package, holding them securely in place. Turn the package right-side up. Center the flower arranger on top of the package, and secure using craft glue. Allow to dry. Tie the ends into a bow, securing the flower arranger. Crinkle ribbon ends.

    Center the flower arranger on top of the package and secure with glue.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Center the flower arranger on top of the
    package and secure with glue.

  2. Press the ends of the ivy, red berries, and pinecones into the plastic foam arranger as desired.

  3. Tie the remaining 2/3-yard of ribbon into a loose single knot over the first knot. Trim the ends as desired.

    Tie the remaining ribbon loosely around the first knot.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Tie the remaining ribbon loosely
    around the first knot.

For those of you who like a more traditional Christmas wrapping, we have plenty of crafts for you. On the next page, you will learn how to make Christmas gift-wrappings.

Advertisement

Making Christmas Gift Wraps

A gift that is beautifully wrapped can turn the simplest present into a grand gift. The following handmade gift wraps require little skill or time, and their techniques can be adapted to use as a jumping-off point to create customized designs. Your gifts will be the prettiest ones under the tree!

Here is a finished Silver and Gold wrapping.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Here is a finished Silver
and Gold wrapping.

Silver and Gold

The rich look of this hand-painted wrapping paper is simple to achieve. Such understated elegance
is bound to make an impact under the tree! Here are the materials you will need:
  • Cream 90-pound water-color paper, cut into a 23x121/2-inch sheet
  • Silver and gold acrylic paints
  • Disposable foil containers
  • 2 paintbrushes, approximately 11/4 inches wide
  • 6x6x41/2-inch gift box
  • Double-sided tape
  • 2 yards of 11/2-inch-wide wire-edged silver nylon ribbon cut into
  • two 1-yard lengths
  • 2 yards of 11/2-inch-wide wire-edged gold nylon ribbon cut into
  • two 1-yard lengths
  • Green floral wire
  • 1 gold or silver pinecone or ball ornament
To construct Silver and Gold Wrapping:
  1. Cover work surface with cardboard. Put paper, right-side up, on cardboard. Place small amount of silver paint in a disposable foil container. Thin with water until mixture is the consistency of heavy cream. Repeat with gold paint. Dip a brush into the paint. Starting at the upper corner of the paper, paint silver daubs every two inches using quick brushstrokes. Using the gold, fill in between the silver strokes. Repeat the rows, alternating the starting color, until paper is covered. Allow to dry.

    Alternate two-inch silver and gold sections over the entire surface of the paper.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Alternate two-inch silver and gold
    sections over the entire surface
    of the paper.

  2. Turn paper wrong-side up, wrap box using double-sided tape, then turn box right-side up. Slightly overlap one silver and one gold ribbon, placing them under the box with equal lengths extending. Bring ends together at the center and tie in a knot. Pass end of remaining gold ribbon under first knot. Bring ends together and tie into a bow over the first knot. Repeat using remaining silver ribbon. Place small piece of floral wire around the pinecone. Attach it to the knot in the center of the bows.

    Tie silver and a gold bow around the package to echo the wrapping paper.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Tie silver and a gold bow around the
    package to echo the wrapping paper.

Snowflake Wrapping Paper

The delicate pattern of snowflakes will generate a blizzard of compliments! Once you've cut out the snowflakes, you can make many different versions -- think of all the possibilities. Here is what you'll need to get started:
  • 12 to 15 squares of paper, about 41/2 square inches each
  • Scissors
  • Iron
  • White wrapping paper
  • Plastic snowflakes (optional)
  • Blue spray paint
To contruct Snowflake Wrapping Paper:
  1. Start with a square of paper. Fold the bottom edge of your square up to the top edge to make a rectangle. Fold this rectangle in half so you have a square. Fold this square from corner to corner to create a triangle.

    Repeatedly fold a square of paper until you have a compact triangle.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Repeatedly fold a square of paper until
    you have a compact triangle.

  2. With the single fold at the bottom, fold down side with several creases to touch bottom edge. Cut off the paper that hangs off the end.

  3. Now you're ready to cut designs in the paper. Some designs can be cut on the side with the single fold, but don't cut it away completely or snowflake will fall apart. Experiment with cutting out diamonds, circles, and odd shapes from the multicreased side. Unfold paper. Cut 12 to 15 snowflakes. Iron them so they lie flat. Iron sheets of white paper.

    Experiment with various cuts to produce differently shaped snowflakes.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Experiment with various cuts to produce
    differently shaped snowflakes.

  4. In a well-ventilated area, arrange snowflakes on white paper so they overlap slightly. If you have plastic snowflakes, use them to weigh down paper ones.

    Arrange the snowflakes on the wrapping paper so that they slightly overlap.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Arrange the snowflakes on
    the wrapping paper so that
    they slightly overlap.

  5. Shake can of paint well before spraying lightly over paper, using gentle back and forth motion. Hold can high off paper, and spray from directly above to avoid moving snowflakes. Allow to dry for a few minutes so you don't smudge paint when you remove snowflakes. Snowflakes can be reused.

    Lightly spray over the surface of the wrapping paper.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Lightly spray over the surface
    of the wrapping paper.

Groomed in Velvet

Nothing says elegance like velvet. A gift this beautiful is sure to stand out under the tree! Here are the materials you will need:
  • 1 yard of 60-inch-wide midnight blue velvet,
  • cut into a 31x31-inch piece and a 15x15-inch piece
  • 10x10x9-inch rigid gift box with top and bottom
  • All-purpose craft glue
  • Scissors
  • One 3- to 4-inch plastic foam flower arranger
  • 41/2 yards of 2-inch-wide gold wire-edged nylon ribbon,
  • cut into one 2-yard and two 11/4-yard lengths
  • Assorted dusty rose and blue silk flowers
  • 2 bunches of artificial blue or dusty rose grapes
To construct Groomed in Velvet wrappings:
  1. Place the 31x31-inch piece of velvet on your work surface, wrong-side up. Drizzle a line of glue around the outer edges of the box bottom. Center the bottom on top of the velvet. Wrap the bottom, using the craft glue to secure the velvet to the inside of the box. Trim extra fabric as needed when executing folds. Allow to dry. Repeat using 15x15-inch piece of velvet and the top of the box. Allow to dry.

    Lightly glue the underside of the velvet and attach the box lid.
    ©2006 Publicatioins International, Ltd.
    Lightly glue the underside of the
    velvet and attach the box lid.

  2. Place box right-side up. Glue the flower arranger on the top-left corner of the box. Place 2-yard piece of ribbon over the bottom-right corner of the box with equal lengths extending. Pass the ends under the bottom-left and top-right corners. Bring the ends up together at the top-left corner over the flower arranger. Tie them tightly into a single knot over the flower arranger to secure.

    Glue the flower arranger to the top-left corner of the lid.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Glue the flower arranger to the
    top-left corner of the lid.

  3. Press ends of flowers and grapes into flower arranger. Trim ribbon ends. Pass 11/4-yard ribbon length under first knot. Bring ends together. Tie into a bow over first knot. Repeat using remaining ribbon.

    Place the ends of the flowers and the grapes into the flower arranger.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Place the ends of the flowers and the
    grapes into the flower arranger.

This Christmas let your gift baskets be as distinctive as the presents inside. These striking and fun to make crafts will be the hit of any holiday party.

About the Craft Makers:

Yuletide Gift Bag: Jill D. Evans

Sponged Gift Bags: Janelle Hayes

Holiday Treat Boxes: Lisa Galvin

Goodies by the Gallon: Jill D.Evans

Santa's Little Helpers: Jill D.Evans

Copper Accented Gift Tags: Lisa Galvin

Good News Giftwrap Angel: Lucie Sinkler

Holly and the Ivy: Nancy Wall Hopkins

Silver and Gold: Nancy Wall Hopkins

Snowflake Wrapping Paper: Nancy Wall Hopkins

Groomed in Velvet: Nancy Wall Hopkins

Advertisement

