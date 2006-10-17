How to Make a Christmas Gift Basket

©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Giving is what makes Christmas such a heartwarming season. So much time and care is spent selecting the "perfect" gift for those on our list. But what about the packaging? How a package looks on the outside sets the tone for the gift inside, and a splendidly wrapped package illustrates the love and care that went into the selection of the gift.
With just a few simple touches, you can wrap your special presents with style. After all, what could be more fun than giving a gift wrapped from the heart? In this article, we will show you how to make a variety of homemade Christmas gift packages, including:
- Assembling a Christmas Gift Basket
All the gift-wrapping in the world can't help a present that is sub-par. The art of assembling many small gifts for a gift basket takes planning and finesse. On this page, we will teach how to assemble the perfect gift basket every time.

- Making Christmas Gift Bags
Gift bags are a perfect way to present someone with a collection of smaller, carefully chosen presents. While there are many gift bags available at even the grocery store, a handmade bag will really personalize your gift. On this page, we'll show you hot to make a Yuletide gift bag and a sponged gift bag.
- Making Christmas Gift Boxes
Gift boxes might not be a traditional Christmas craft, but, once you see these festive creations, they'll become part of your annual traditions. Most importantly, these handmade Christmas gift boxes are easy and fun to make. In this section, you will learn how to make Holiday Treat Boxes, Santa's Little Helper Boxes, and a Goodies by the Gallon box.
- Making Christmas Gift Tags
Gift tags are the perfect remedy for the impersonal, mass-produced, cards available in the stores. While they don't take very long to make, a homemade gift tag can make a lasting impression. On this page, we tell you everything you need to know to make your own gift tags and show you some examples like the Good News Gift Wrap Angel.
- Making Christmas Gift Wraps
While gift bags and gift boxes are growing in popularity, most people still prefer the traditional wrapping paper. As with any other handmade craft, homemade wrapping paper has a personal and thoughtful touch that you can't buy in a store. In this section, we will show you how to make several types of beautiful wrapping paper at home.
