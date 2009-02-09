How to Draw Pirate Ships in 9 Steps

" " Drawing boats like speedboats and pirate ships can be easy and fun. Publications International, Ltd.

­ Ahoy, mateys! Use the easy instructions on this page to draw your own pirate ship, in the Caribbean or elsewhere.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above pirate ship. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Ready to get started? Check out the next page, and let's work on drawing the hull.