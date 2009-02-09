How to Draw Speedboats in 5 Steps

Speedboats zipping through the water can be easy and fun to draw.
Publications International, Ltd.

­Zip through the waters and across the page with our easy-to-draw speedboat. Use the directions on this page to get started.­

In this article, we'll show you how to draw the above speedboat. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Ready to get started? Great! Head over to the next page for the first step.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Hull
  2. 2. Add Detail to the Hull
  3. 3. Draw Windows and a Motor
  4. 4. Draw Water
  5. 5. Add the Final Touches

1. Draw the Hull

­

­Start by drawing the pointed main shape of the boat. Add a wedge for the windshield.

Check out the next page to find out how to add detail to the hull.

2. Add Detail to the Hull

Draw three long rectangles going from front to back on the boat's side.

In the next step, we'll add windows and the motor.

3. Draw Windows and a Motor

Sketch a triangle and two rectangles for windows inside the wedge shape. At the back of the boat, add curved shapes for the top of the outboard motor.

What good is a boat without water? We'll take care of that problem in the next step.

4. Draw Water

Draw wavy lines for the water and foamy wake ­coming off the boat.

We'll add the final touches on the next page.

5. Add the Final Touches

­

­Use a felt-tip pen to trace the lines you want to keep. Erase any extra pencil lines.

With our next project, you can patrol the seas and keep the waters safe. Keep reading to learn how to draw a navy ship.

