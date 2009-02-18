How to Draw Cabooses in 6 Steps

Kids and grownups alike love trains, from old-fashioned steam engines to ultra-modern bullet trains.
­The caboose is the most important car on any train. Follow the directions below -- don't leave your train without a caboose.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above caboose. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Ready to get started? Head over to the next page for the first step.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Body of the Caboose
  2. 2. Add the Wheels
  3. 3. Draw the Axles
  4. 4. Draw the Windows
  5. 5. Add Railings
  6. 6. Add the Final Touches

1. Draw the Body of the Caboose

­

­Draw a large rectangle for the body of the caboose. Add a long, thin, rounded-off rectangle on the top (it should be longer than the big rectangle). Sketch a shape with lots of angles to become the bottom of the car (make sure it extends past the first rectangle).

On the next page, we'll learn how to draw the wheels.

2. Add the Wheels

­Draw four whe­els made up of circles within circles. Sketch a long line to add depth to the roof, and draw a small rectangle on top of the roof.

On the next page, we'll add axles to the wheels.

3. Draw the Axles

­

­Draw a long, skinny bar across the car's side. Connect the wheels with an axle structure as shown, and draw two triangles and a rounded rectangle in each axle to add detail. Add windows to the small upper rectangle. Sketch a rectangle between the sets of wheels, and add two vertical rectangles with rounded ends for detail.

On the next page, we'll learn how to draw windows on our caboose.

4. Draw the Windows

­

­Draw three windows on the side of the caboose. Add a small rectangular hatch on the car's lower side. Draw three stacked rectangles for steps on both ends of the caboose (start with the bottom step, and make each new rectangle a little shorter than the last one).

Next, we'll add some railings to our caboose.

5. Add Railings

­
­

­Draw railings on both ends and on top of the small roof box. Add a pipe coming out of the roof's center and two half-circles and a wedge shape at the back to create a turnwheel. Add a shape like the end of a wrench to both ends of the caboose.

We're almost done! Next, we'll work on the final touches for our drawing.

6. Add the Final Touches

­

­Use a felt-tip pen to trace the lines you want to keep. Erase any extra pencil lines.

The diesel engine is a common sight on modern railways. You can learn how to draw this engineering marvel in How to Draw Diesel Engines.

