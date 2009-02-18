How to Draw Cabooses in 6 Steps

" " Kids and grownups alike love trains, from old-fashioned steam engines to ultra-modern bullet trains. Publications International, Ltd.

­The caboose is the most important car on any train. Follow the directions below -- don't leave your train without a caboose.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above caboose. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Ready to get started? Head over to the next page for the first step.