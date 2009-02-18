How to Draw Diesel Engines in 7 Steps

" " Freight trains won't go anywhere without an engine -- a diesel engine, to be precise. Publications International, Ltd.

­D­iesel engines thunder down the track on railroads throughout the world. Learn to draw these workhorse engines using the step-by-step instructions on this page.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above diesel engine. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

­Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Ready to get started? Check out the next page for the first step.