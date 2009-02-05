How to Draw an Alligator in 6 Steps

" " Reptile Image Gallery Learn how to draw an alligator by following these easy, step-by-step instructions. Helpful diagrams guide you through each step of the drawing. See more pictures of reptiles. Publications International, Ltd.

Alligators are amazing reptiles found in­ only the southeastern United States and China. Learning to draw this impressive animal will hone your artistic talents.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above alligator. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.