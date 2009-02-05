How to Draw a Parrot in 5 Steps

Bird Image Gallery Learn how to draw a parrot on a perch in five simple steps. These illustrated directions guide you through each step of this parrot drawing. See more pictures of birds.
Bird Image Gallery Learn how to draw a parrot on a perch in five simple steps. These illustrated directions guide you through each step of this parrot drawing. See more pictures of birds.
Publications International, Ltd.

Imagi­ne this pretty parrot mi­micking your every word as it sits on its perch. It may look challenging to draw, but these instructions make it easy.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above parrot. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Body
  2. 2. Draw a Branch
  3. 3. Add the Claws
  4. 4. Add the Feathers
  5. 5. Trace the Final Lines

1. Draw the Body

­­
­­

Draw a kidney-bean shape for the body and a circle for the head. Add long teardrop shapes for the tail and wing.

Advertisement

2. Draw a Branch

Draw ovals for the eyes and pupils. Add two shapes for the top and bottom of the beak. Put in two circles for the upper legs as well as two rectangles for the lower legs. Add a branch shape with a leaf at one end.

Advertisement

3. Add the Claws

Draw four crescent-moon shapes for the claws grabbing the branch. Add some curved lines around the body to give the shapes some feather details. Put in some feathers on top of the head.

Advertisement

4. Add the Feathers

Draw more feathers on the inside of the wing and tail. Add a nostril and eyelashes. Put a center line on the leaf and a swirl on the branch end.

Advertisement

5. Trace the Final Lines

Use a felt-tip pen to trace the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.You've reached the finish line! Now you're ready to color your parrot drawing. Next, we'll teach you how to draw a moose.

 

Advertisement

See all How to Draw articles.

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...