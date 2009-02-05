How to Draw a Moose in 5 Steps

Mammal­ Image Gallery Learn how to draw a moose from antlers to tail with these simple directions. Each step of the drawing is illustrated to guide your way. See more pictures of mammals.
Mammal­ Image Gallery Learn how to draw a moose from antlers to tail with these simple directions. Each step of the drawing is illustrated to guide your way. See more pictures of mammals.
Publications International, Ltd.

This curious moose looks like it might be peering through some trees in­ the forest. Fi­nd out how to recreate this drawing in only five steps.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above moose. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Body
  2. 2. The Legs and Neck
  3. 3. Add Tail and Antlers
  4. 4. Draw the Face
  5. 5. Trace the Final Lines

1. Draw the Body

Draw a kidney-bean shape for the body and two circles for the head and nose.

Advertisement

2. The Legs and Neck

Sketch the shapes for two legs, and add a thick rectangular shape for the neck.

Advertisement

3. Add Tail and Antlers

Draw a small football shape for the tail. Add the other two leg shapes, and draw two shapes like a fat comb for the antlers.

Advertisement

4. Draw the Face

Draw ovals for the eyes and nostrils. Put in the ear forms, and add details inside the ears and eyes. Sketch the hoof shapes, and add curved lines for the hair, mouth, and hoof details.

Advertisement

5. Trace the Final Lines

Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.Display your finished moose drawing as is, or color it with your favorite markers, paint, or crayons first.

In addition to the moose, there is another forest animal that is just as easy to draw. Go to the next section to learn how to draw a rabbit.

Advertisement

 

See all How to Draw articles.

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...