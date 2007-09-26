Lifestyle
Make dinosaur figures out of paper.
You might not be able to discover dinosaur bones in your own backyard, but dinosaur crafts for kids will give you a chance to explore history. From making your own fossils to creating an origami dinosaur, there's plenty to keep you entertained when it comes to these prehistoric creatures.

And the best part about making dinosaur crafts is that you can bring the Jurassic Era straight into your home. Just jump right in and find your inner paleontologist -- that's someone who studies dinosaurs.

Follow the links below to begin your own dinosaur excavation:

Fossil Imprints Craft

Create your own fossils that look just like dinosaur fossils.

Origami Dinosaur Craft

Your friends will be amazed that you created a dinosaur out of paper.

Dinosaur Terrarium Craft

Grow a little bit of outside inside with this terrarium

There will be no bones about it once you go to the the next page to learn about fossils.

Fossil Imprint Craft

Fun Fossil Imprints
Mix up a batch of dough and create a fossil imprint in your own kitchen.

What You'll Need:

  • 2 cups flour
  • 1/2 cup salt
  • 3/4 cup water
  • Bowl
  • Measuring cup
  • Objects for fossil making (leaves, shells, twigs, or boiled and washed chicken leg bones)
  • Rack

How to Make Fun Fossil Imprints:

Step 1: Measure and mix together the flour, salt, and water to make a salt dough. Knead the dough for five minutes, and form it into small balls. Flatten the balls to prepare them for a fossil print.

Step 2: Make impressions in the dough with the different objects.

Step 3: Make one print in each flattened ball. Place the fossils on a rack, and let them dry for several days.

Don't get stuck in a rut with these fossils. Keep reading to learn how to make a dinosaur out of origami.

Origami Dinosaur Craft

Use different sizes and shapes of paper for your origami dinosaurs.
Anyone can fold simple origami, which is the Japanese art of paper folding, but you can amaze your friends with an origami dinosaur craft. The dinosaur looks like it takes special skills to make -- only you will know how easy is.

What You'll Need:

  • Squares of lightweight paper (letter paper or gift wrap will do.)

How to Make an Origami Dinosaur:

Step 1: Fold a paper square from corner to corner in both directions. Unfold the paper flat after each crease. Fold the four edges to the middle crease. Unfold the paper flat each time.

Step 2: Pinch the top of the creased corners between your thumb and forefinger. Press down so that the paper folds on the pre-folded lines. Repeat the step with the opposite corner. Fold both paper creases up and press flat.

Step 3: Fold the paper shape in half so that the open sides are on the outside and the folded creases form a flap on the outside.

Step 4: Take the top corner (on the side without the flaps) and fold it down twice to make the dinosaur head.

Step 5: Fold the paper in half lengthwise, hiding the head inside.

Step 6: Grasp the neck and pull it out. Rub your finger over the paper to flatten it and make the neck stay in place.

Folding its legs will help your origami dinosaur stand.
Step 7: Pull the head forward and flatten it at the back to make it stay in place. Fold the two flaps forward to make legs. If you bend the bottom of the legs out a little, the dinosaur will stand up.

Keep reading to find out how you can house your own plastic dinosaur.

Dinosaur Terrarium Craft

Dinosaur terrarium
Bring a bit of the outdoors indoors with a dinosaur terrarium craft project. Add some plants and plastic dinosaurs or other animals to make a prehistoric forest in your room.

What You'll Need:

  • Fish bowl
  • Gravel or small pebbles
  • Sand
  • Potting soil
  • Spoon
  • House plants
  • Aquarium rocks
  • Plastic dinosaurs or other animals (optional)
  • Plastic wrap

How to Make a Dinosaur Terrarium:

Step 1: Place a layer of gravel or pebbles in the bottom of the fish bowl. Then add a layer of sand.

Step 2: Spread a two- to three-inch layer of potting soil over the sand.

Step 3: Use a spoon to dig shallow holes for the plants. Place the plants in the holes to create a miniature forest scene.

Step 4: Sprinkle some aquarium rocks over the soil.

Step 5: Add little plastic dinosaurs or jungle animals to roam through your rain forest.

Step 6: Water the plants lightly. Place the terrarium near a window, keeping it away from direct sunlight.

Step 7: Place a piece of plastic wrap over the top of the fish bowl to keep the moisture in.

