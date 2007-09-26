" " Make dinosaur figures out of paper.

You might not be able to discover dinosaur bones in your own backyard, but dinosaur crafts for kids will give you a chance to explore history. From making your own fossils to creating an origami dinosaur, there's plenty to keep you entertained when it comes to these prehistoric creatures.

And the best part about making dinosaur crafts is that you can bring the Jurassic Era straight into your home. Just jump right in and find your inner paleontologist -- that's someone who studies dinosaurs.

Follow the links below to begin your own dinosaur excavation:

Fossil Imprints Craft

Create your own fossils that look just like dinosaur fossils.

Origami Dinosaur Craft

Your friends will be amazed that you created a dinosaur out of paper.

Dinosaur Terrarium Craft

Grow a little bit of outside inside with this terrarium

There will be no bones about it once you go to the the next page to learn about fossils.

