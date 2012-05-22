Using Makeup to Conceal Birthmarks

" " There are plenty of specialized concealers on the market designed to hide any number of skin imperfections, including rosacea, hyperpigmentation, scars, freckles and birthmarks. Pixland/ Thinkstock

Most birthmarks appear at birth or shortly thereafter (hence the name), and most types of them are benign and eventually disappear or fade with age. But some birthmarks stick around -- and even though they don't cause physical harm or pose any threat to your health, they can cause embarrassment and psychological stress, especially if they're on your face.

These days, there are a number of treatments that can lighten, diminish or even totally fade birthmarks. But if medical treatments aren't feasible, makeup is obviously the next best way to go. It isn't easy to find the perfect product, though; you might've been struggling for years trying to find a seamless, long-lasting solution. Because every birthmark and skin type is different, we can't offer a one-size-fits-all answer, but we can help steer you in the right direction.

If your birthmark is large or deeply pigmented, you most likely realized long ago that garden-variety concealer doesn't cut it. Even expensive department-store brands probably won't provide enough coverage. But there are plenty of specialized concealers on the market that are designed to hide any number of skin imperfections, including rosacea, hyperpigmentation, scars, freckles and birthmarks.

Again, we can't tell you what product is best for you, but just know that the solution is out there. With a little research and our tips on how to select the best fit, you'll be on your way to a flawless face in no time.