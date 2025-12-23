Where Do Braids Originate From? Further Back Than You Think

" " The Venus of Willendorf statue is the first known example of hair braiding. Lefteris Tsouris / Shutterstock

The oldest known depiction of braided hair is much older than you'd guess, dating back roughly 25,000 to 30,000 years ago. The Venus of Willendorf figurine (around 25,000–30,000 years old) appears to display a braided hairstyle, and artifacts from Egypt and Nigeria reveal detailed braiding patterns.

In societies across Africa, braids were more than fashion. They signaled marital status, tribe, age, wealth, religion, and even social rank.

Among the Himba people of Namibia, for example, braided styles are still worn as a way to indicate life stages. Children, women, and men all have specific braided hairstyles tied to age and social identity.

These traditions formed the basis of braiding as a social art—a way to bond, tell stories, and pass down culture.