" " Curious about a high skin fade? A burst taper fade? Something to go with your undercut? We've got you covered. eyesfoto / Getty Images

Looking for the types of fades that suit your face, hair type, or personal style? Whether you want a bold style or a low maintenance look, fade haircuts offer endless possibilities.

These styles are all about gradually blending hair from short to even shorter — or bare skin — and they’ve become staples in not just modern male grooming, but style for all genders.