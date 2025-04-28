31 Types of Hats for Literally Every Style and Occasion

Hats! They’re stylish, they're practical and they've been around for thousands of years. But how many types of hats can you name?
Some hats are built for function, while others make a serious fashion statement. Hats come in all shapes and sizes, so whether you're looking for practicality, elegance or an iconic style, there's a perfect hat for you.
Let's break down hat types into five categories: formal hats, everyday hats, sun-protection hats, Western hats and everyone's favorite "other" miscellanea.
For the truly bold, top hats stand out with their flat top and narrow brim.
2. Fedoras
Meanwhile, contemporary fedoras have a stingy brim, giving them a modern edge while keeping that classic fedora feel.
3. Pillbox Hats
Famously worn by Jacqueline Kennedy in the 1960s, a pillbox hat is a small, round brimless hat with straight, upright sides and a flat crown.
4. Bowler Hats (Derby Hats)
If you’re dressing to impress, you might reach for a bowler hat, also called a derby hat. These hats have a round crown and a curved brim, giving them an elegant, structured look.
5. Homburg Hat
Another refined choice is the homburg hat, with its tall crown and structured hat band, which has been traditionally worn by businessmen and dignitaries.
6. Juliet Cap
Historically associated with Renaissance fashion and sometimes seen in bridal wear, the small, close-fitting cap is often made of lace or velvet and sometimes adorned with jewels.
7. Porkpie Hats
Don’t forget the porkpie hat, a small brim design with a signature flat top, popularized in jazz and blues culture.
8 Everyday Hats
1. Baseball Caps
For a relaxed, easygoing vibe, baseball caps are a go-to option. These popular choices are known for their comfort, with mesh panels, curved or flat brims and adjustable closures.
2. Trucker Hats
A specific style of baseball cap, trucker hats have a solid, often branded front panel and a breathable mesh back with a plastic snap closure and a curved brim.
3. Sports Caps
Hats that are specifically designed for activewear typically are more lightweight and have sweat-wicking and quick-drying technologies.
4. Flat Caps
Another staple of everyday wear is the flat cap, which has a small brim and a slightly puffy crown for a laid-back yet polished look.
5. Newsboy Caps
If you prefer a hat with more personality, newsboy caps offer a similar aesthetic but with a fuller, rounder shape.
6. Beret
Associated with French artists, a beret is a soft, round, flat-crowned hat, usually made of woven, hand-knitted wool, crocheted cotton, felt or acrylic fiber.
7. Beanies (Knit Caps)
The close-fitting, brimless hat made of knitted material, is worn for warmth or as a casual fashion accessory. Called a tuque or toque in Canada, it comes in various styles like cuffed, slouchy or with a pompom.
8. Cloche Hats
Some hats just stand out — like the cloche hat, a soft hat with a bell-shaped silhouette traditionally worn by women in the 1920s.
7 Sun Protection Hats
1. Floppy Hats
A floppy hat often has a large, gently downward sloping brim that perfectly shields your face from UV rays.
2. Boater Hats
A boater hat is a straw hat with stiff brim, flat brim that goes all the way around the head. It often has a ribbon encircling the crown.
3. Bucket Hats
Shaped like an inverted bucket, bucket hats typically have a soft, brimmed cotton hat with a wide, downward-sloping brim. I
4. Visors
A visor is a crownless hat with only a brim, used primarily for sun protection during sports like golf, tennis or running.
5. Panama Hats
Panama hats, made from lightweight straw, are another great choice, especially in warm climates.
6. Safari Hats, Boonie Hats and Pith Helmets
For adventure seekers, safari hats, boonie hats and the pith helmet provide excellent protection from the elements, with features like chin straps and breathable fabrics.
7. Gambler Hats
Gambler hats, with their upturned brim, are another option that balances style with functionality.
4 Western Hats
1. Cowboy Hats
Love a rugged, frontier-inspired look? Cowboy hats are typically worn for both fashion and function. These hats are designed with a tall crown and a wide brim, making them a staple in ranching and rodeo culture.
2. Military Caps
For a similar outdoor-ready feel, the military cap offers a structured design with a flat crown and short brim, originally designed for tactical use.
3. Outback Hats
Outback hats, with their water-resistant materials and medium brim, are also great for outdoor adventures.
4. Sombreros
A wide-brimmed hat from Mexico, the sombrero is deeply ingrained in Mexican culture and often associated with mariachi musicians and charros.
5 Other Types of Hats
1. Coonskin Caps
Strongly associated with American frontiersmen like Davy Crockett, this is a hat made from the skin and fur of a raccoon, including the tail (or, in the case of coonskin caps made in the modern day, these hats are meant to look like they're made from a raccoon).
2. Kippahs (Yarmulkes)
The yarmulke is a small, round or square skullcap worn by Jewish men to fulfill the rabbinic teaching that one should cover their head out of reverence for God.
3. Fezzes (Tarbooshes)
Historically worn by Muslim men in North Africa and parts of the Middle East, the fez is often associated with tradition and cultural identity.
4. Chef's Hats
A tall, pleated white hat worn by chefs, this headwear is sometimes used to signify rank.
5. Hats With Ear Flaps
Hats with ear flaps that can be fastened at the crown, chin, or back of the head can either be worn for warmth or for sun protection.
We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.
