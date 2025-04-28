31 Types of Hats for Literally Every Style and Occasion

1. Top Hats

" " Top hat. art-4-art / Getty Images

For the truly bold, top hats stand out with their flat top and narrow brim.

2. Fedoras

" " Fedora. Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

Meanwhile, contemporary fedoras have a stingy brim, giving them a modern edge while keeping that classic fedora feel.

3. Pillbox Hats

" " Pillbox hat. Zero Creatives / Getty Images/Image Source

Famously worn by Jacqueline Kennedy in the 1960s, a pillbox hat is a small, round brimless hat with straight, upright sides and a flat crown.

4. Bowler Hats (Derby Hats)

" " Black Bowler hat. SEAN GLADWELL / Getty Images

If you’re dressing to impress, you might reach for a bowler hat, also called a derby hat. These hats have a round crown and a curved brim, giving them an elegant, structured look.

5. Homburg Hat

" " Homburg hat. w-anshu / Getty Images

Another refined choice is the homburg hat, with its tall crown and structured hat band, which has been traditionally worn by businessmen and dignitaries.

6. Juliet Cap

Historically associated with Renaissance fashion and sometimes seen in bridal wear, the small, close-fitting cap is often made of lace or velvet and sometimes adorned with jewels.

7. Porkpie Hats

" " Porkpie hat. powerofforever / Getty Images

Don’t forget the porkpie hat, a small brim design with a signature flat top, popularized in jazz and blues culture.