31 Types of Hats for Literally Every Style and Occasion

By: Ada Tseng  |  Apr 28, 2025
hats
The options are practically endless. Peter Cade / Getty Images

Hats! They’re stylish, they're practical and they've been around for thousands of years. But how many types of hats can you name?

Some hats are built for function, while others make a serious fashion statement. Hats come in all shapes and sizes, so whether you're looking for practicality, elegance or an iconic style, there's a perfect hat for you.

Let's break down hat types into five categories: formal hats, everyday hats, sun-protection hats, Western hats and everyone's favorite "other" miscellanea.

Contents
  1. 7 Formal Hat Styles
  2. 8 Everyday Hats
  3. 7 Sun Protection Hats
  4. 4 Western Hats
  5. 5 Other Types of Hats

7 Formal Hat Styles

1. Top Hats

Top hat
Top hat.
art-4-art / Getty Images

For the truly bold, top hats stand out with their flat top and narrow brim.

2. Fedoras

Fedora
Fedora.
Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

Meanwhile, contemporary fedoras have a stingy brim, giving them a modern edge while keeping that classic fedora feel.

3. Pillbox Hats

Pillbox Hat
Pillbox hat.
Zero Creatives / Getty Images/Image Source

Famously worn by Jacqueline Kennedy in the 1960s, a pillbox hat is a small, round brimless hat with straight, upright sides and a flat crown.

4. Bowler Hats (Derby Hats)

Black Bowler hat
Black Bowler hat.
SEAN GLADWELL / Getty Images

If you’re dressing to impress, you might reach for a bowler hat, also called a derby hat. These hats have a round crown and a curved brim, giving them an elegant, structured look.

5. Homburg Hat

homburg hat
Homburg hat.
w-anshu / Getty Images

Another refined choice is the homburg hat, with its tall crown and structured hat band, which has been traditionally worn by businessmen and dignitaries.

6. Juliet Cap

Historically associated with Renaissance fashion and sometimes seen in bridal wear, the small, close-fitting cap is often made of lace or velvet and sometimes adorned with jewels.

7. Porkpie Hats

Porkpie hat
Porkpie hat.
powerofforever / Getty Images

Don’t forget the porkpie hat, a small brim design with a signature flat top, popularized in jazz and blues culture.

8 Everyday Hats

1. Baseball Caps

Baseball cap
Baseball cap.
Javier Zayas Photography / Getty Images

For a relaxed, easygoing vibe, baseball caps are a go-to option. These popular choices are known for their comfort, with mesh panels, curved or flat brims and adjustable closures.

2. Trucker Hats

Trucker hat
Trucker hat.
Javier Zayas Photography / Getty Images

A specific style of baseball cap, trucker hats have a solid, often branded front panel and a breathable mesh back with a plastic snap closure and a curved brim.

3. Sports Caps

Sports cap
Sports cap.
James Porcini / Getty Images/Image Source

Hats that are specifically designed for activewear typically are more lightweight and have sweat-wicking and quick-drying technologies.

4. Flat Caps

Flat cap
Flat cap.
Ryan McVay / Getty Images

Another staple of everyday wear is the flat cap, which has a small brim and a slightly puffy crown for a laid-back yet polished look.

5. Newsboy Caps

Newsboy cap
Newsboy cap.
MoMo Productions / Getty Images

If you prefer a hat with more personality, newsboy caps offer a similar aesthetic but with a fuller, rounder shape.

6. Beret

Beret
Beret.
F.J. Jimenez / Getty Images

Associated with French artists, a beret is a soft, round, flat-crowned hat, usually made of woven, hand-knitted wool, crocheted cotton, felt or acrylic fiber.

7. Beanies (Knit Caps)

Beanie
Beanie.
Sam Edwards / Getty Images

The close-fitting, brimless hat made of knitted material, is worn for warmth or as a casual fashion accessory. Called a tuque or toque in Canada, it comes in various styles like cuffed, slouchy or with a pompom.

8. Cloche Hats

Cloche hat
Cloche hat.
Steve Prezant / Getty Images/Image Source

Some hats just stand out — like the cloche hat, a soft hat with a bell-shaped silhouette traditionally worn by women in the 1920s.

7 Sun Protection Hats

1. Floppy Hats

Floppy hat
Floppy hat.
DUEL / Getty Images/Image Source

A floppy hat often has a large, gently downward sloping brim that perfectly shields your face from UV rays.

2. Boater Hats

Boater hat
Boater hat.
azndc / Getty Images

A boater hat is a straw hat with stiff brim, flat brim that goes all the way around the head. It often has a ribbon encircling the crown.

3. Bucket Hats

Bucket hat
Bucket hat.
Ivar Østby Simonsen / Getty Images

Shaped like an inverted bucket, bucket hats typically have a soft, brimmed cotton hat with a wide, downward-sloping brim. I

4. Visors

Visor
Visor.
Thomas Barwick / Getty Images

A visor is a crownless hat with only a brim, used primarily for sun protection during sports like golf, tennis or running.

5. Panama Hats

Panama hats
Panama hats.
Owen Franken / Getty Images

Panama hats, made from lightweight straw, are another great choice, especially in warm climates.

6. Safari Hats, Boonie Hats and Pith Helmets

Safari hat
Safari hat.
Vaara / Getty Images

For adventure seekers, safari hats, boonie hats and the pith helmet provide excellent protection from the elements, with features like chin straps and breathable fabrics.

7. Gambler Hats

Gambler hats, with their upturned brim, are another option that balances style with functionality.

4 Western Hats

1. Cowboy Hats

Cowboy hat
Cowboy hat.
Adam Hester / Getty Images

Love a rugged, frontier-inspired look? Cowboy hats are typically worn for both fashion and function. These hats are designed with a tall crown and a wide brim, making them a staple in ranching and rodeo culture.

2. Military Caps

Military cap
Military cap.
Sean Murphy / Getty Images

For a similar outdoor-ready feel, the military cap offers a structured design with a flat crown and short brim, originally designed for tactical use.

3. Outback Hats

Outback hat
Outback hat.
David Trood / Getty Images

Outback hats, with their water-resistant materials and medium brim, are also great for outdoor adventures.

4. Sombreros

Sombrero
Sombrero.
dan_chippendale / Getty Images

A wide-brimmed hat from Mexico, the sombrero is deeply ingrained in Mexican culture and often associated with mariachi musicians and charros.

5 Other Types of Hats

1. Coonskin Caps

coonskin cap
A young boy wearing a coonskin cap.
Wendi Andrews / Getty Images

Strongly associated with American frontiersmen like Davy Crockett, this is a hat made from the skin and fur of a raccoon, including the tail (or, in the case of coonskin caps made in the modern day, these hats are meant to look like they're made from a raccoon).

2. Kippahs (Yarmulkes)

Kippah
Kippah.
coldsnowstorm / Getty Images

The yarmulke is a small, round or square skullcap worn by Jewish men to fulfill the rabbinic teaching that one should cover their head out of reverence for God.

3. Fezzes (Tarbooshes)

Fez
Fez.
Martin Child / Getty Images/Collection Mix: Sub

Historically worn by Muslim men in North Africa and parts of the Middle East, the fez is often associated with tradition and cultural identity.

4. Chef's Hats

Chef's hat
Chef's hat.
Halfpoint Images / Getty Images

A tall, pleated white hat worn by chefs, this headwear is sometimes used to signify rank.

5. Hats With Ear Flaps

Hats with ear flaps.
Lauren Nicole / Getty Images

Hats with ear flaps that can be fastened at the crown, chin, or back of the head can either be worn for warmth or for sun protection.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

