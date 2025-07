" " Having the blues doesn't always have to be a bummer. Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

Types of blue span everything from the pale tint of a baby blanket to the deep tone of a navy uniform. In color theory, blue represents calm, stability, and sometimes sadness — but the color is far from one-dimensional.

Whether you're mixing paint, studying pigments, or selecting a shade for design, blue offers a broad palette of moods and meanings.