Make Deodorant out of Cornstarch and Baking Soda

We all stink. We're supposed to. Humans attract mates with their pheromones. At some point along the line, society said, "Hey. Stop stinking." And we all fell into line. I'm OK with this. It makes bus rides more pleasant, and it still seems possible to find a mate without creating olfactory offenses. Let's stop questioning the why we use deodorant and look at the way we use it.

Deodorant comes in little plastic packages push-up packs or canisters that squirt a zesty, liquid fragrance under our amrs. Some work by masking smells; others work by reducing moisture. Either way, people seem to come out of the experience less stinky. But what happens when you've used up all that deodorant? You end up with scads of packaging waste.

In addition, some fear that chemicals in deodorant may be linked to breast cancer. )There is no conclusive evidence that this is true.)

Why not make your own deodorant? It's much cheaper than the over-counter-deodorants and it's simple.

Mix one part baking soda with one part cornstarch. That's all you really need. Just apply by patting it under your armpits.

Suite 101 offers this interesting variation involving coconut oil.

Natural Deodorant Recipe 1/4 cup coconut oil 1/4 cup corn starch 1/4 cup baking soda Measure all three ingredients into a small saucepan. Heat over low heat, stirring constantly, until the coconut oil melts and the ingredients are combined. Pour the liquid into the container of your choice. An old, empty stick deodorant container works well. Allow the mixture to cool and solidify, either at room temperature or in the refrigerator. Apply to underarms daily. During warm weather, keep your deodorant in the refrigerator or it may melt.