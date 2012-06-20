5 Benefits of Body Oils

" " Body oils offer the perfect way to keep your skin moisturized while relaxing your mind and improving your body’s overall health. Pixland/ Thinkstock

No matter what time of the year it is, keeping your skin properly moisturized can be difficult . In the winter, the lack of humidity and cold air causes your skin to get a little dry, while in the summer extra exposure to the sun leaves your skin in need of more hydration to keep it moisturized. When thinking about the best way to keep your skin's thirst quenched, you might first turn to body lotions; however, these creams tend to rub off quickly and leave your skin dry again quickly. An alternative to body lotions, body oils offer the perfect way to keep your skin moisturized while relaxing your mind and improving your body's overall health.

While some people figure that oil and skin don't mix, thinking that this might leave their bodies feeling greasy, body oils actually enhance the quality of your skin because they soak quickly and deeply into skin to leave it moisturized all day long.

Body oils are smooth, thick and highly concentrated liquids that are usually clear in color and enhance the appearance and quality of skin. The best body oils are organic, free of chemicals and extracted from roots, fruits, flowers and leaves. In the next pages, we'll take a look at the physical, emotional and even financial benefits of using body oil.