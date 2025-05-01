14 Types of Ear Piercings and What They Look Like

" " Here are over a dozen piercing ideas (and that's just for your ears). Halfpoint Images / Getty Images

Whether you're thinking about getting your first stud or planning an elaborate constellation of hoops and rings, exploring the types of ear piercings can be a fun and expressive journey.

Human ears are surprisingly complex, offering a wide array of piercing options that go far beyond the traditional lobe. From the easily accessible lobe to the hidden folds of the inner cartilage, ear piercings are more than just accessories; they're tiny, curated pieces of body art.

Advertisement

Let's break down the many ways you can decorate your ears.