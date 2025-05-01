14 Types of Ear Piercings and What They Look Like

By: Elena Tralwyn  |  May 1, 2025
ear piercing
Here are over a dozen piercing ideas (and that's just for your ears). Halfpoint Images / Getty Images

Whether you're thinking about getting your first stud or planning an elaborate constellation of hoops and rings, exploring the types of ear piercings can be a fun and expressive journey.

Human ears are surprisingly complex, offering a wide array of piercing options that go far beyond the traditional lobe. From the easily accessible lobe to the hidden folds of the inner cartilage, ear piercings are more than just accessories; they're tiny, curated pieces of body art.

Let's break down the many ways you can decorate your ears.

1. Standard Lobe Piercing

Standard lobe piercing
Standard lobe piercing. Mehmet Hilmi Barcin / Getty Images

The classic go-to for most, the standard lobe piercing is typically the first stop on any piercing journey. It's done on the fleshy lower part of the ear and is known for minimal pain and fast healing time (around six to eight weeks).

This type of ear piercing accommodates a wide variety of ear jewelry, from studs to hoops to curved barbells.

2. Stacked Lobe Piercing

Stacked lobe piercing
Stacked lobe piercing. Tatsiana Volkava / Getty Images

Stacked lobe piercings are essentially additional piercings directly above the standard lobe. This placement allows for multiple piercings and creative combinations, offering plenty of piercing options for personal expression.

3. Helix Piercing

helix piercing
Helix piercing with curved rainbow barbell. Miguel Sotomayor / Getty Images

Located on the upper outer cartilage of the ear, the helix piercing is a popular cartilage piercing. It usually involves a single hole but can be expanded into multiple helix piercings for a dramatic look.

Healing can take three to six months (or even longer), and pain levels vary based on the piercer's technique and your own ear anatomy.

4. Forward Helix Piercing

piercing
Forward helix piercing. IvonneT / Shutterstock

This one's located at the front of the helix, closest to where the ear meets the head. A forward helix piercing often accommodates small studs and can be done as a single or stacked set.

Because it's in the inner cartilage, healing can take longer — up to six months.

5. Industrial Piercing

Industrial Piercing
Industrial piercing. Jupiterimages / Getty Images

This bold choice consists of two cartilage piercings connected by a straight barbell. The bar typically runs from the upper ear rim to a point closer to the head.

It's one of the more painful piercings due to the dual entry points and the fact it goes through the outer cartilage closest to the ear canal.

Healing may take up to a year and requires meticulous ear piercing aftercare.

6. Tragus Piercing

piercing
Tragus piercing. erdalislakphotography / Shutterstock

The tragus is the small flap of cartilage that partially covers the ear canal. A tragus piercing creates a subtle, edgy look and is great for small studs or hoops. Because this area has dense cartilage and limited blood flow, expect a longer healing time.

7. Anti-tragus Piercing

Woman with multiple ear piercings
This is where an anti-tragus piercing would go. Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock

Directly across from the tragus, the anti-tragus piercing sits on a small ridge above the lobe. This piercing is less common and can be a bit trickier to heal, depending on your ear anatomy.

8. Conch Piercing

conch piercing
Outer conch piercing. Anna Blazhuk / Getty Images

Named for its resemblance to a conch shell, the conch piercing targets the middle part of the ear's cartilage.

It comes in two styles: inner conch and outer conch. The inner version is pierced through the flat cartilage near the ear canal, while the outer is closer to the outer rim of the ear.

Healing takes about six to nine months.

9. Daith Piercing

daith piercing
Daith piercing with curved barbell. Ekaterina Demidova / Getty Images

Situated in the fold of cartilage right above the ear canal, a daith piercing is believed by some to help with migraines. While scientific evidence is sparse, its aesthetic appeal is undeniable.

This inner ear piercing requires a skilled piercing professional due to its tricky placement.

10. Rook Piercing

piercing
Rook piercing. Vershinin89 / Shutterstock

A rook piercing goes through the fold of cartilage above the daith, within the inner ear. It's a complex piercing that often requires curved barbells and careful attention during healing.

11. Snug Piercing

This piercing sits horizontally through the inner cartilage midway down the outer ear. It's sometimes referred to as the anti-helix and is one of the more unique ear piercing placements.

12. Orbital Piercing

orbital piercing
Orbital piercing. Vincent Besnault / Getty Images

An orbital piercing involves two piercings connected by a single piece of jewelry, typically a ring. It can be placed in various parts of the ear, including the lobe or outer ear.

13. Flat Piercing

piercing
Flat piercing. Zia_Topaz / Shutterstock

Located on the flat area of cartilage on the upper ear, the flat piercing offers a great canvas for studs and intricate ear jewelry. Healing times and pain levels vary.

14. Transverse Lobe Piercing

Instead of piercing front to back, the transverse lobe piercing runs horizontally through the lobe. It's a quirky spin on the standard lobe and generally takes longer to heal due to its positioning and potential for movement.

Caring for Fresh Piercings

Remember, whether you're getting initial piercings or adding to a growing collection, your piercing depends on proper technique and proper aftercare.

Avoid rubbing alcohol and harsh cleansers, and always work with a trained professional using sterilized tools. Single-use instruments are preferable since a reusable piercing gun can't be fully sterilized.

Good hygiene helps prevent infections and ensures your new piercing jewelry looks as good as it feels.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

