Yosemite Landmarks That Will Take Your Breath Away

" " The Sierra Nevadas as seen in Yosemite are quite unlike any other mountain range in North America. Kenny McCartney / Getty Images

You don’t have to be a geologist or a thrill-seeking mountaineer to fall in love with Yosemite landmarks. From the moment you step into Yosemite National Park, you’re stepping into a living postcard framed by granite cliffs, cascading waterfalls and ancient giant sequoias.

It’s like nature got a little extra fancy when it designed this place.

Whether you’re planning your next trip or just daydreaming about the valley floor, the iconic sights offer something for every explorer — carabiners not required.