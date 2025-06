" " South Padre Island is one of the dreamiest Gulf Coast beaches out there. Rebecca L. Latson / Getty Images

Sure, you could hit Florida or California, but if you're dreaming of sun, sand and surf, why not head somewhere unexpected?

The Texas beaches along the Gulf Coast serve up a surprisingly diverse lineup of sandy shores, charming beach towns and unforgettable wildlife. Pack your sunscreen and get ready to explore where dunes meet barbecue.