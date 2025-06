" " Myrtle Beach is just one of South Carolina's beautiful beaches on the state's east coast. John Coletti / Getty Images

There's no better way to soak up the sun and enjoy the South Carolina beaches than to hit the shoreline with a towel, some flip flops and a good book. Whether you're a fan of sand dunes, salt marshes or simply rolling waves kissing your toes, South Carolina's coastline has you covered.

Let's ride the wave into the top sandy spots that make the Palmetto State a go-to beach destination for locals and visitors alike.