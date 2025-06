" " San Diego is home to some of the finest beaches in the U.S. Sam Antonio Photography / Getty Images

With sun-kissed shores and miles of coastline, San Diego beaches rank among the best on the West Coast. From family-friendly bays to dog friendly beaches, this city offers something for every kind of sun seeker.

Whether you're after surf, sand or scenery, these best San Diego beaches promise stunning views, vibrant communities and plenty of laid-back, SoCal energy.