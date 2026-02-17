8 Safest Caribbean Islands for Tourists and Travelers

By: Elena Tralwyn  |  Feb 17, 2026
It's easier to enjoy your vacation when you don't have to worry about keeping your guard up. Olezzo / Shutterstock

The safest Caribbean islands combine low crime, political stability, and tourism-focused economies that prioritize visitor safety.

While no destination is completely risk-free, several Caribbean islands are generally considered safe when travelers exercise common sense and follow travel advisories. These destinations appeal to travelers who want beautiful beaches and peace of mind.

Safety varies by location, season and behavior, but crime—including incidents of violent crime—can occur. These are islands where visitor safety remains a core priority.

Contents
  1. Cayman Islands
  2. British Virgin Islands
  3. Barbados
  4. Antigua and Barbuda
  5. Saint Lucia
  6. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  7. Saint Barthélemy
  8. Aruba

1. Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands are often considered one of the destinations in the Caribbean. The Cayman Islands have low rates of criminal activity affecting tourists, and police enforce laws against illegal drugs, guns, and ammunition. Most reported crime involves petty theft rather than major crime.

Visitors enjoy white sand beaches, scuba diving, and world-class dining while following normal precautions such as securing valuables and locking rental cars.

2. British Virgin Islands

The British Virgin Islands benefit from political stability and a small population spread across several islands.

Levels of crime in the BVI are low. However, some serious incidents do occur, including armed robbery and drug-related gun crime.

Petty theft can occur in busy areas, but overall risk remains low, making the islands popular with sailors and travelers seeking a quiet Caribbean vacation.

3. Barbados

Barbados stands out for its reliable infrastructure and long-established tourism industry. Crimes of opportunity and incidents of violent crime do occasionally occur.

Tourists typically stay in well-developed zones where crime remains limited. Travelers are generally advised to exercise normal precautions.

4. Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda offer small-island charm with a strong emphasis on visitor safety. The country is known for its many beaches, political stability, and friendly local culture.

Petty crimes such as pickpocketing may occur, and the same goes for violent incidents. Travelers using common sense generally find the islands safe and welcoming.

5. Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia combines dramatic scenery with a tourism sector. Crimes of opportunity and incidents of violent crime do occasionally occur.

Extra caution is recommended at night and during hurricane season, but overall visitor risk remains low when staying in established areas.

6. Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Kitts and Nevis rank among the smallest Caribbean nations, but crimes of opportunity and incidents of violent crime still occur. Tourism plays a major role in the economy, encouraging strong security around resorts and ports.

Travelers are advised to take sensible precautions to protect their personal safety and belongings.

7. Saint Barthélemy

Saint Barthélemy, often called St. Barts, has a low crime rate. Violent crime is extremely rare.

The island’s small size and calm pace make it appealing for travelers prioritizing safety, privacy and relaxation.

8. Aruba

Most hurricanes pass to the north of Aruba, and there is some petty crime. The tourism industry is unevenly regulated, and safety inspections for equipment and facilities do not commonly occur.

Petty theft can occur in crowded areas, and incidents of violent crime, although not common, do occur.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

