" " Flamenco Beach is worth the trip to Culebra. Pedro Díaz Cosme / Getty Images

Puerto Rico is packed with sandy shores, but if you've got your eyes peeled for the Puerto Rico beaches that really stand out, we've got your guide.

Whether you're here for clear water, surfing waves or a piña colada by a palm tree, this Puerto Rican island delivers on all fronts. Let's explore the most beautiful beach destinations from the north coast to the east side, with stops in between.