6 North Carolina Beaches and Beach Towns

" " The Barrier Dunes along the beach at Emerald Isle look a lot less crowded than South Beach, Florida. john harding photography / Getty Images

When people think of beach vacations, their minds might jump to Florida or California. But those in the know often head to the North Carolina beaches instead.

From the southern stretches of the Crystal Coast to the sun-kissed sands of Bogue Banks, this coastal state offers a mix of fun, natural beauty and easy beach access that appeals to visitors of all ages.

North Carolina's coastline stretches for more than 300 miles (about 480 kilometers) along the Atlantic Ocean. Whether you're planning a weekend escape or a longer stay, there's a beach town here just waiting to be explored.