6 North Carolina Beaches and Beach Towns

By: Elena Tralwyn  |  May 30, 2025
Emerald Isle
The Barrier Dunes along the beach at Emerald Isle look a lot less crowded than South Beach, Florida. john harding photography / Getty Images

When people think of beach vacations, their minds might jump to Florida or California. But those in the know often head to the North Carolina beaches instead.

From the southern stretches of the Crystal Coast to the sun-kissed sands of Bogue Banks, this coastal state offers a mix of fun, natural beauty and easy beach access that appeals to visitors of all ages.

North Carolina's coastline stretches for more than 300 miles (about 480 kilometers) along the Atlantic Ocean. Whether you're planning a weekend escape or a longer stay, there's a beach town here just waiting to be explored.

Contents
  1. Emerald Isle: Jewel of the Crystal Coast
  2. Carolina Beach: A Retro Vibe with Modern Fun
  3. Wilmington: A Historic Port Meets the Sea
  4. Cedar Point: Small Town, Big Views
  5. Bogue Banks: Barrier Island Bliss
  6. Atlantic Beach: Timeless Family Fun
  7. Planning Your NC Beach Adventure

1. Emerald Isle: Jewel of the Crystal Coast

Part of the Southern Outer Banks, Emerald Isle delivers exactly what its name suggests: clear waters, soft sand and incredible views.

Located at the western tip of Bogue Banks, this island is a favorite for families looking to enjoy fishing, surfing or just letting the waves kiss their toes. With plenty of recreation options and proximity to Cedar Point and the Intracoastal Waterway, it's easy to see why so many generations return year after year.

Whether you plan to visit in March, April or October, Emerald Isle never disappoints.

2. Carolina Beach: A Retro Vibe with Modern Fun

Carolina Beach has a throwback charm that's hard to resist. The iconic boardwalk, vibrant colors and ongoing events make it feel like summer never ends here.

Whether you're in town for a happening in September or a guide-led boat tour in April, there's always something going on.

Surf, swim or explore the local food scene; this place is pure delight. Visitors can check the town's official page for upcoming events and plan accordingly.

3. Wilmington: A Historic Port Meets the Sea

Wilmington Riverwalk
Wilmington. John Hudson Photography / Getty Images

Just a short drive from Carolina Beach, Wilmington is where old meets new. Stroll the cobblestone streets of downtown Wilmington, then head to the riverfront Riverwalk along the Cape Fear River to soak in the sun.

The city's blend of cultural appeal, beaches and upcoming events gives visitors a little bit of everything. Thanks to its offshore attractions and easy beach access, it's also a great base for broader coastal travel.

Use a travel map or guide to plan your day and explore both the historical and beachside scenes.

4. Cedar Point: Small Town, Big Views

Tucked along the Intracoastal Waterway, Cedar Point offers peace and quiet with a view. It's perfect for those who want to plan their own adventure — think kayaking, fishing or even booking a cozy stay near the water.

Located on the mainland just across the Intracoastal Waterway from Emerald Isle, this area offers a nice blend of small-town charm and island adventure. With a map in hand and a sense of discovery, Cedar Point is ideal for a weekend escape filled with nature and relaxation.

5. Bogue Banks: Barrier Island Bliss

This narrow island packs in a wide variety of beach fun. From the laid-back vibes of Atlantic Beach to the adventure-ready shores of Fort Macon State Park, Bogue Banks is all about balance.

Want to explore a historic fort, surf the waves or just catch a sunset with sand between your toes? This is the place.

It’s also a great destination for those looking to book in advance, especially if visiting during the peak summer season. Nearby attractions across the Crystal Coast (the southern end of North Carolina’s Outer Banks) add to the area’s wide appeal.

6. Atlantic Beach: Timeless Family Fun

Atlantic Beach, North Carolina
Atlantic Beach. Jena Ardell / Getty Images

Located at the eastern edge of Bogue Banks, Atlantic Beach combines classic beach town charm with modern amenities. With offshore fishing opportunities and calm sound-side waters, it’s a destination that delights both seasoned travelers and first-timers.

Planning Your NC Beach Adventure

The appeal of North Carolina's beaches lies in their variety. You’ll find places where you can drive right up to the beach or walk along dunes without a crowd in sight. Towns like Wilmington and Cedar Point offer both relaxation and things to do.

From island escapes to bustling boardwalks, every corner of the coast has something to discover. Whether you're planning to visit this week or months ahead, make sure to check local travel guides, book early and sign up for alerts about beach closures or weather-related disruptions like storms.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

