Walt Disney World Rides: List of Attractions by Park and Land

By: Elena Tralwyn  |  Jan 16, 2026
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is a must-ride for any "Star Wars" fan visiting Walt Disney World for the first time. Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock

Reviewing a complete Disney World rides list can help you prioritize your time in the theme parks. This guide breaks down attractions by park, land, and ride so you can plan efficiently.

Walt Disney World Resort spans four major theme parks, each with its own mix of slow rides, thrill rides, dark rides, and gentle boat rides.

Whether you are rope dropping with Lightning Lane Multi Pass or taking a more relaxed approach, this structure helps guests ride more attractions that they care about.

Contents
  1. 17 Magic Kingdom Rides
  2. 11 EPCOT Rides
  3. 8 Disney’s Hollywood Studios Rides
  4. 6 Disney’s Animal Kingdom Rides
  5. Final Planning Tips

17 Magic Kingdom Rides

Magic Kingdom is the original park at Walt Disney World and is anchored by Cinderella Castle.

Fantasyland

Fantasyland focuses on classic storytelling attractions designed for guests of all ages.

1. Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train is a junior roller coaster that blends indoor dark ride scenes with smooth outdoor thrills.

2. Peter Pan’s Flight

Peter Pan’s Flight is a slow-moving dark ride that lifts guests over London and Neverland.

3. It’s a Small World

It’s a Small World is a gentle boat ride that celebrates global culture through music and animatronics.

4. Under the Sea: Journey of the Little Mermaid

Under the Sea: Journey of the Little Mermaid is a dark ride that retells Ariel’s story with colorful scenes and songs.

5. Prince Charming Regal Carrousel

Prince Charming Regal Carrousel is a traditional carousel ride located near Cinderella Castle.

6. Mad Tea Party

The Mad Tea Party is a spinning ride where guests control how fast their teacup rotates.

7. Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Dumbo the Flying Elephant is a classic spinning ride where guests control how high their elephant soars. Designed for younger visitors, it’s located in Storybook Circus and features an indoor queue with a play area.

Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland features futuristic attractions focused on speed, space, and innovation.

8. Space Mountain

Space Mountain is an indoor roller coaster that delivers a thrilling ride in near darkness.

9. Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin is an interactive dark ride where guests shoot targets from their ride vehicles.

10. Astro Orbiter

Astro Orbiter is a spinning ride that lifts guests high above Tomorrowland and offers sweeping park views.

11. Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress is a rotating theater show that highlights technological progress through time.

12. Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover

The Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover is a leisurely tour through Tomorrowland on elevated magnetic tracks. This constantly moving ride offers sneak peeks into attractions like Space Mountain and a narrated glimpse of Walt Disney’s futuristic vision.

Frontierland

Frontierland is inspired by the American frontier and the mythology of the Wild West.

13. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is a fast-paced mine train coaster set in a runaway Wild West environment.

14. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is a log flume ride that combines music, storytelling, and a dramatic final drop.

Adventureland

Adventureland highlights far-flung locations and classic Disney humor.

15. Jungle Cruise

Jungle Cruise is a boat ride known for its seasonal overlays and dad jokes told by live skippers.

16. The Magic Carpets of Aladdin

The Magic Carpets of Aladdin is a spinning ride similar to Dumbo, with adjustable height and tilt controls.

Liberty Square

Liberty Square recreates colonial America with historic theming.

17. Haunted Mansion

The Haunted Mansion is a dark ride that blends spooky visuals with playful humor.

11 EPCOT Rides

EPCOT is a park focused on innovation, culture, and global storytelling.

World Discovery

World Discovery features high-energy attractions and major thrill rides.

1. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a backward-launch roller coaster with music and rotating ride vehicles.

2. Test Track

Test Track is a high-speed ride that simulates vehicle tests of acceleration, braking, and cornering.

3. Mission: SPACE

Mission: SPACE is a spaceflight simulator that mimics the intense sensations of launching into orbit and slingshotting around the moon. Guests can choose between the high-G-force Orange Mission or the gentler Green Mission, depending on their thrill tolerance.

4. Spaceship Earth

Spaceship Earth is a slow-moving dark ride inside EPCOT’s iconic geosphere. It traces the history of human communication, from cave paintings to satellites, using animatronics and narration to connect the past to the present.

World Nature

World Nature centers on environmental themes and slower-paced experiences.

5. Soarin’ Around the World

Soarin’ Around the World is a flight simulator that lifts guests over famous landmarks across the globe.

6. Living with the Land

Living with the Land is a gentle boat ride through greenhouses and sustainable farming displays.

7. The Seas with Nemo and Friends

The Seas with Nemo and Friends is a slow ride that blends animated scenes with real aquarium environments.

8. Awesome Planet

Awesome Planet is a film presentation that explores Earth’s ecosystems.

World Showcase

World Showcase features pavilions representing countries from around the world.

9. Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros

The Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros is a gentle boat ride located inside the Mexico pavilion.

10. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is a trackless dark ride that shrinks guests to the size of a rat in Paris.

11. Frozen Ever After

Frozen Ever After is a boat ride that revisits the world of Arendelle, featuring Elsa’s ice magic and singalong hits like “Let It Go.” This dark ride uses advanced animatronics and backwards movement to surprise and delight.

8 Disney’s Hollywood Studios Rides

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is a park built around movies, music, and immersive storytelling.

Toy Story Land

Toy Story Land features colorful environments and playful attractions based on the Pixar franchise.

1. Slinky Dog Dash

Slinky Dog Dash is a family-friendly roller coaster with smooth drops and gentle curves.

2. Toy Story Mania

Toy Story Mania is an interactive shooting game featuring Toy Story characters.

3. Alien Swirling Saucers

Alien Swirling Saucers spins riders around on a whip-style track while alien DJs blast spacey tunes. It's mild but energetic, perfect for young "Toy Story" fans and those looking to skip intense thrills.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is a fully immersive land inspired by the Star Wars universe.

4. Rise of the Resistance

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a groundbreaking hybrid attraction that blends dark ride, trackless vehicles, simulators, and live effects. Riders become recruits in the Resistance, captured by the First Order in an immersive storyline that plays out across multiple ride systems.

5. Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run lets guests pilot Han Solo’s famous ship on a high-stakes mission. The interactive cockpit experience means every ride is slightly different, depending on how well your crew performs.

Echo Lake

6. Star Tours

Star Tours is a motion simulator that features multiple "Star Wars" story variations.

Sunset Boulevard

Sunset Boulevard recreates classic Hollywood with a thrill-focused twist.

7. The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is a drop ride that combines storytelling with sudden free falls.

8. Rock 'n' Roller Coaster

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster is an indoor launch coaster that accelerates from 0 to 57 miles per hour (92 km/h) in under three seconds. The ride features loops, corkscrews, and neon scenery.

6 Disney’s Animal Kingdom Rides

Disney’s Animal Kingdom blends wildlife conservation with adventure-themed attractions.

Pandora – The World of Avatar

Pandora – The World of Avatar immerses guests in an alien environment.

1. Avatar Flight of Passage

Avatar Flight of Passage is a thrilling ride that simulates flying on a banshee.

2. Na’vi River Journey

The Na’vi River Journey is a gentle boat ride through a glowing alien rainforest.

Asia

Asia focuses on high-intensity adventure attractions.

3. Expedition Everest

Expedition Everest is a high-speed roller coaster set against a dramatic mountain backdrop.

4. Kali River Rapids

Kali River Rapids is a raft ride that features spinning rapids and a strong chance of getting wet.

Africa

Africa highlights wildlife, exploration, and conservation.

5. Kilimanjaro Safaris

Kilimanjaro Safaris is a guided truck ride through a sprawling savanna filled with live African wildlife. Animals roam freely, making every journey through the Harambe Wildlife Reserve a little different from the last.

6. Rafiki’s Planet Watch

Rafiki’s Planet Watch is a train ride that transports guests to an educational conservation area.

Final Planning Tips

Lightning Lane and the My Disney Experience app can help guests manage wait times more efficiently.

For the best experience, arrive early, use Multi Pass strategically, and balance thrill rides with slower attractions throughout the day.

