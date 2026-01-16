Walt Disney World Rides: List of Attractions by Park and Land

Magic Kingdom is the original park at Walt Disney World and is anchored by Cinderella Castle.

Fantasyland

Fantasyland focuses on classic storytelling attractions designed for guests of all ages.

1. Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train is a junior roller coaster that blends indoor dark ride scenes with smooth outdoor thrills.

2. Peter Pan’s Flight

Peter Pan’s Flight is a slow-moving dark ride that lifts guests over London and Neverland.

3. It’s a Small World

It’s a Small World is a gentle boat ride that celebrates global culture through music and animatronics.

4. Under the Sea: Journey of the Little Mermaid

Under the Sea: Journey of the Little Mermaid is a dark ride that retells Ariel’s story with colorful scenes and songs.

5. Prince Charming Regal Carrousel

Prince Charming Regal Carrousel is a traditional carousel ride located near Cinderella Castle.

6. Mad Tea Party

The Mad Tea Party is a spinning ride where guests control how fast their teacup rotates.

7. Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Dumbo the Flying Elephant is a classic spinning ride where guests control how high their elephant soars. Designed for younger visitors, it’s located in Storybook Circus and features an indoor queue with a play area.

Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland features futuristic attractions focused on speed, space, and innovation.

8. Space Mountain

Space Mountain is an indoor roller coaster that delivers a thrilling ride in near darkness.

9. Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin is an interactive dark ride where guests shoot targets from their ride vehicles.

10. Astro Orbiter

Astro Orbiter is a spinning ride that lifts guests high above Tomorrowland and offers sweeping park views.

11. Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress is a rotating theater show that highlights technological progress through time.

12. Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover

The Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover is a leisurely tour through Tomorrowland on elevated magnetic tracks. This constantly moving ride offers sneak peeks into attractions like Space Mountain and a narrated glimpse of Walt Disney’s futuristic vision.

Frontierland

Frontierland is inspired by the American frontier and the mythology of the Wild West.

13. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is a fast-paced mine train coaster set in a runaway Wild West environment.

14. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is a log flume ride that combines music, storytelling, and a dramatic final drop.

Adventureland

Adventureland highlights far-flung locations and classic Disney humor.

15. Jungle Cruise

Jungle Cruise is a boat ride known for its seasonal overlays and dad jokes told by live skippers.

16. The Magic Carpets of Aladdin

The Magic Carpets of Aladdin is a spinning ride similar to Dumbo, with adjustable height and tilt controls.

Liberty Square

Liberty Square recreates colonial America with historic theming.

17. Haunted Mansion

The Haunted Mansion is a dark ride that blends spooky visuals with playful humor.