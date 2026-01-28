The Ultimate Disney Resorts List: Every Disney-Owned-and-Operated Hotel

By: Elena Tralwyn  |  Jan 28, 2026
Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa, is a rare case of Disney theming with no theme park. Joshua Rainey Photography / Shutterstock

Oh, you thought this Disney resorts list was only going to cover Orlando? The Walt Disney Company owns and operates hotels, resorts, and villas all around the word. When you have an upcoming trip, it helps to group Disney resort hotels by city and nearby theme parks.

Disney resorts are owned and operated by the Walt Disney Company (primarily through its Disney Parks & Resorts division), and they are organized into clear Disney resort categories, including value resorts, moderate resorts, deluxe resorts, and Disney Vacation Club resorts.

Staying on Disney property often includes perks like early park entry, Disney transportation options, and the same on-site benefits across resort hotels.

Contents
  1. 27 in Orlando, Florida
  2. 3 in Anaheim, California
  3. 1 in Ko'Olina, Hawaii
  4. 7 in Paris, France
  5. 4 in Tokyo, Japan
  6. 2 in Shanghai, China
  7. 3 in Hong Kong
  8. Why Stay at a Disney Resort

27 in Orlando, Florida

Orlando is home to Walt Disney World Resort, the largest Disney destination in the world.

The resort includes four major Disney theme parks—Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—along with water parks, Disney Springs shopping, and extensive dining.

Guests staying at Disney World resort hotels enjoy early park entry, integrated transportation, and access to Disney experiences throughout their Disney vacation.

  1. Disney’s Contemporary Resort
  2. Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
  3. Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
  4. Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
  5. Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
  6. Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
  7. Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
  8. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
  9. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
  10. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
  11. Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
  12. Disney’s Beach Club Resort
  13. Disney's Beach Club Villas
  14. Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
  15. Disney's BoardWalk Villas
  16. Disney’s Riviera Resort
  17. Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
  18. Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
  19. Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
  20. Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
  21. Disney's Saratoga Springs Villas
  22. Disney’s Old Key West Resort
  23. Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
  24. Disney’s Pop Century Resort
  25. Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
  26. Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
  27. Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

3 in Anaheim, California

Anaheim is home to Disneyland Resort, Disney’s original theme park destination.

The Disneyland Resort features Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, both located steps from on-site hotels. These resorts are smaller in scale than Walt Disney World but offer excellent accommodations, early park entry perks, and convenient walking access to the parks.

  1. Disneyland Hotel
  2. Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
  3. Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel

1 in Ko'Olina, Hawaii

Set on the leeward coast of Oahu, Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa, blends Disney storytelling with Native Hawaiian culture in a way that doesn’t feel like a theme park in paradise—because it isn’t. There are no rides here.

Instead, guests find snorkeling lagoons, a lazy river, and character meet-and-greets wrapped in lush, local design. Think of Aulani as Disney’s version of a cultural exchange, with Dole Whip on the side.

7 in Paris, France

Paris is home to Disneyland Paris, Disney’s flagship European destination.

This resort includes Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, with themed hotels surrounding the parks and Disney Village dining area. Resorts here blend Disney storytelling with European style and are often booked through Walt Disney Travel Company holiday packages.

  1. Disneyland Hotel
  2. Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel
  3. Disney Newport Bay Club
  4. Disney Sequoia Lodge
  5. Disney Hotel Cheyenne
  6. Disney Hotel Santa Fe
  7. Disney Davy Crockett Ranch

4 in Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo Disney Resort is operated by a separate company but remains closely connected to Disney branding.

The resort features Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, widely regarded as among the best Disney theme parks in the world. Hotels here emphasize luxury, service, and immersive theming.

  1. Tokyo Disneyland Hotel
  2. Disney Ambassador Hotel
  3. Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta
  4. Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel

2 in Shanghai, China

Shanghai Disney Resort represents Disney’s newest major international destination.

Shanghai Disneyland Park blends classic Disney attractions with designs tailored to Chinese culture. On-site hotels focus on modern luxury and easy park access.

  1. Shanghai Disneyland Hotel
  2. Toy Story Hotel

3 in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is compact and family-friendly.

The resort includes Hong Kong Disneyland Park and several on-site hotels designed for shorter stays and international visitors.

  1. Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel
  2. Disney Explorers Lodge
  3. Disney’s Hollywood Hotel

Why Stay at a Disney Resort

Disney resort hotels are designed to extend the theme park experience, especially if you're planning a Walt Disney World visit.

Guests benefit from early park entry, transportation to parks, food courts and dining options, and consistent perks across resort categories.

From value resorts to select deluxe hotels and Disney Vacation Club villas, Disney accommodations support a wide range of budgets and travel styles.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

