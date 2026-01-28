The Ultimate Disney Resorts List: Every Disney-Owned-and-Operated Hotel

" " Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa, is a rare case of Disney theming with no theme park. Joshua Rainey Photography / Shutterstock

Oh, you thought this Disney resorts list was only going to cover Orlando? The Walt Disney Company owns and operates hotels, resorts, and villas all around the word. When you have an upcoming trip, it helps to group Disney resort hotels by city and nearby theme parks.

Disney resorts are owned and operated by the Walt Disney Company (primarily through its Disney Parks & Resorts division), and they are organized into clear Disney resort categories, including value resorts, moderate resorts, deluxe resorts, and Disney Vacation Club resorts.

Advertisement

Staying on Disney property often includes perks like early park entry, Disney transportation options, and the same on-site benefits across resort hotels.