A Disney Packing List You Can't Visit WDW Without

Clothes That Match the Weather and the Parks

Clothes That Match the Weather and the Parks

Disney packing starts with accepting reality: You will sweat, you might get soaked, and temperatures change fast.

Pack breathable clothes for park days, plus an extra pair of socks and an extra pair of underwear in your park bag. Even if you and your kids aren't prone to accidents, rides like Kali River Rapids can leave you drenched through and through.

Advertisement

For winter months, long sleeves or a light jacket make a big difference after sunset. Comfortable shoes are non-negotiable.

If your Disney vacation includes the water parks (Blizzard Beach nd Typhoon Lagoon), bring bathing suits, swim gear, and flip-flops. A small bag for wet clothes keeps the rest of your stuff dry.

Rain Gear Is Not Optional

Florida weather does not care about your plans.

A compact rain jacket or poncho beats buying overpriced rain gear inside the parks. Rain also means wet skin and clothes, which increase friction, so items like Body Glide can help prevent chafing during long walks.

If you are bringing kids, a stroller rain cover is essential.