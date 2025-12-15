8 Colorado Ski Resorts for Every Budget

Known as A-Basin, this ski area offers some of the longest seasons in Colorado. Located high on the Continental Divide, it draws expert skiers but also offers beginner and intermediate terrain.
Arapahoe Basin is perfect for day trips from Denver or Boulder. It’s more bare-bones than resorts like Aspen or Beaver Creek, but that’s part of the charm—and the savings.
Parking is free on weekdays, and season passes are a steal compared to larger resorts.
We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.