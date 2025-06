" " Sunsets hit different in Hawaii. Robert James DeCamp / Getty Images

If you're itching for a summer escape filled with sand between your toes, ocean breezes, and stunning views, then you're probably wondering about the best beaches in the U.S.

From the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf Coast, these shorelines offer everything from towering sand dunes and wild horses to calm water and big waves. Grab your sunglasses and let's explore.