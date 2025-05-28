10 Best Beaches in Florida Where the Sunshine State, Well, Shines

By: Elena Tralwyn  |  May 28, 2025
Clearwater Beach. Franz Marc Frei / Getty Images

The best beaches in Florida make it obvious how the Sunshine State got its name. The way that sugar-white sand squishes perfectly between your toes? Divine.

With over 1,350 miles (2,173 kilometers) of coastline, the state has so many beautiful beaches that narrowing down the best is like choosing your favorite seashell on the shore.

Advertisement

From bustling beach towns to quiet hideaways where sea turtles nest, Florida’s coast offers a unique mix of fun, nature and gorgeous beaches for families and visitors alike. Whether you want to swim in crystal clear water, stroll along a fishing pier or just relax on soft sand under the sun, Florida has a beach for you.

Contents
  1. Clearwater Beach
  2. Panama City Beach
  3. Fort Walton Beach
  4. Amelia Island
  5. South Beach
  6. Marco Island
  7. Turtle Beach
  8. Fort Myers Beach
  9. Palm Beach
  10. Key Biscayne

1. Clearwater Beach

Beach
Clearwater Beach. Morgan Somers / Getty Images

No list of beaches in Florida is complete without Clearwater Beach. Located on Florida's Gulf Coast, this barrier island boasts soft white sand, calm waters and a famous fishing pier that stretches into the Gulf. It’s also home to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, where visitors can meet rescued marine animals.

Families love the easy access to restaurants, shops and resorts, making it one of the most family-friendly beaches in the state.

Advertisement

2. Panama City Beach

Panama City Beach is where white sand beaches meet classic vacation vibes. Located in northwest Florida, with beaches composed of quartz sand that originated from the Appalachian Mountains, this destination offers 27 miles (43 kilometers) of beach ideal for surf, sun and sandcastles.

The water's edge is perfect for swimming or catching a boat tour, and nearby nature trails provide a quiet escape for those looking to explore.

Advertisement

3. Fort Walton Beach

Nestled along Florida’s Emerald Coast, Fort Walton Beach combines natural beauty with family-friendly attractions. The sand here is famously soft and white, thanks to ancient quartz carried from the Appalachian Mountains.

This beach is a great spot for a low-key trip, where you can spot sea turtles in season or enjoy a round of golf just a short drive from the shore.

Advertisement

4. Amelia Island

On Florida's east coast, Amelia Island offers a quieter alternative to some of the more crowded destinations. Known for its sand dunes and rich history, the island features beautiful beaches and a charming beach town atmosphere.

It’s also part of the Sea Islands chain and provides a great place to explore coastal nature, take a family bike ride or even go horseback riding along the beach.

Advertisement

5. South Beach

If vibrant energy is what you're after, South Beach in Miami delivers. This world-famous beach has everything from white sand to world-class restaurants and nightlife.

Visitors can swim by day, dine by evening and dance well into the night. It's not just a beach; it's a full-on cultural experience nestled on the southern tip of Miami Beach.

Advertisement

6. Marco Island

Part of the Ten Thousand Islands chain, Marco Island on Florida’s Gulf Coast is ideal for those looking for a beautiful place with fewer crowds.

It features soft sand, luxury condos and a quieter vibe that appeals to couples and retirees. Nature lovers can visit nearby parks like Rookery Bay or go on boat tours to spot dolphins and birds.

Advertisement

7. Turtle Beach

Located on Siesta Key just a short distance from the more popular Siesta Beach, Turtle Beach offers a peaceful stretch of white quartz sand and is known for its nesting sea turtles.

This beach is great for shell collecting, and its slightly coarser sand means it doesn’t stick quite as stubbornly as the ultra-soft varieties.

Advertisement

8. Fort Myers Beach

Fort Myers Beach is a hub for both activity and relaxation. It’s one of the most beautiful beaches on the Gulf with shallow waters, perfect for families.

Its vibrant downtown offers restaurants, shops and live music, making it a favorite beach town for weekend getaways. Plus, its location on Estero Island means it has great access to water sports and nature preserves.

Advertisement

9. Palm Beach

Home to some of the most exclusive resorts in the state, Palm Beach blends luxury with natural charm. The soft sand and upscale hotels attract visitors from around the world. It’s also rich in culture, offering museums, historic landmarks and upscale shops alongside pristine coastline.

Advertisement

10. Key Biscayne

beach
Key Biscayne. ContemporAd / Getty Images

Just a short drive from downtown Miami, Key Biscayne is a tranquil escape with family friendly beaches and scenic nature trails. Crandon Park and Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park offer everything from picnic areas to a historic lighthouse.

It’s an ideal spot to mix a beach day with some Florida history and natural exploration.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...