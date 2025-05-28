10 Best Beaches in Florida Where the Sunshine State, Well, Shines

" " Clearwater Beach. Franz Marc Frei / Getty Images

The best beaches in Florida make it obvious how the Sunshine State got its name. The way that sugar-white sand squishes perfectly between your toes? Divine.

With over 1,350 miles (2,173 kilometers) of coastline, the state has so many beautiful beaches that narrowing down the best is like choosing your favorite seashell on the shore.

From bustling beach towns to quiet hideaways where sea turtles nest, Florida’s coast offers a unique mix of fun, nature and gorgeous beaches for families and visitors alike. Whether you want to swim in crystal clear water, stroll along a fishing pier or just relax on soft sand under the sun, Florida has a beach for you.