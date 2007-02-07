" " The Traditional Fan Quilt Block is from the ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The Traditional Fan Quilt Block is part of the Traditional Treasures quilt design. This elegant block allows you to showcase your skill with color and pattern. Download the Traditional Fan Quilt Block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Traditional Fan Quilt Block:

Cut:

A: Cut 1. B: Cut 6 (from different fabrics). C: Cut 1.

Stitch:

Sew B to B. Make 3. Sew BB to BB, then stitch to last BB. Stitch A to inside edge of B's. Stitch C to outside edge of B's.

Like this quilt pattern? Use it to make the Fanfare Quilted Mantel Runner.

