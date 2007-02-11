The adorable ducks featured on the Lucky Ducky Quilt Pattern wear their hearts on their sleeves! Each duck is framed in a log cabin border for added interest. The baby who receives this quilt will be a lucky duck indeed! The finished piece measures approximately 331/2 X 41 inches. Download the two-page Lucky Ducky Quilt Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern.
You'll Need:
- 12/3 yards white broadcloth
- 1/6 yard broadcloth each: green, orange, royal blue, red, yellow
- 2/3 yard multicolor checked fabric
- 1/3 yard yellow broadcloth
- 1 yard fusible webbing
- 36 X 44-inch piece lightweight batting
- Cotton-covered polyester thread: white, pilot blue, red, tango, kerry green, spark gold
- Rayon thread: pilot blue, red, tango, kerry green, spark gold
- Transparent nylon thread
- 2 packages gold wide bias tape
- 1 card black embroidery floss
- 3/4 yard each: royal blue, red, green satin ribbon, 1/4 inch wide
Learn how to put all these materials together to create the Lucky Ducky Quilt on the next page.
