" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. One of the great things about the Lucky Ducky Quilt Pattern is it works well for either a boy or a girl.

The adorable ducks featured on the Lucky Ducky Quilt Pattern wear their hearts on their sleeves! Each duck is framed in a log cabin border for added interest. The baby who receives this quilt will be a lucky duck indeed! The finished piece measures approximately 331/2 X 41 inches. Download the two-page Lucky Ducky Quilt Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern.

You'll Need:

12/3 yards white broadcloth

1/6 yard broadcloth each: green, orange, royal blue, red, yellow

2/3 yard multicolor checked fabric

1/3 yard yellow broadcloth

1 yard fusible webbing

36 X 44-inch piece lightweight batting

Cotton-covered polyester thread: white, pilot blue, red, tango, kerry green, spark gold

Rayon thread: pilot blue, red, tango, kerry green, spark gold

Transparent nylon thread

2 packages gold wide bias tape

1 card black embroidery floss

3/4 yard each: royal blue, red, green satin ribbon, 1/4 inch wide

Learn how to put all these materials together to create the Lucky Ducky Quilt on the next page.

