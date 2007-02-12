" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Log Cabin Quilt Block is from the

The Log Cabin Quilt Block is from the Traditional Treasures Quilt Design. This quilt block features an overlapping design that is perfect for playing with pattern and color. Download the Log Cabin Quilt Block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Log Cabin Quilt Block:

Cut:

Cut 1 of each number.

Stitch:

Stitch strips together in order; place them as shown on pattern.

Lucie Sinkler is a versatile designer who specializes in both quilted and knitted projects. Her designs have appeared in national magazines such as Vogue, Christmas Crafts, and Knitting Made Easy