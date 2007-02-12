" " The Kaleidoscope Quilt Block is from the Traditional Treasures Quilt Designs. See more pictures of quilt blocks. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The Kaleidoscope Quilt Block is from the Traditional Treasures Quilt Design. This unique quilt block is fun to look at and even more fun to make. Download the Kaleidoscope Quilt Block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Kaleidoscope Quilt Block:

Cut:

A: Cut 4, and cut 4 from contrasting fabric.

(Variation: Cut all A's from same fabric.)

B: Cut 4.

Stitch:

Stitch A to contrast A; make 4. Stitch AA's together to make octagon. Stitch a B to end of 4 A's to make a square and complete block.

Like this quilt block? Use it to make the Family Favorite Quilted Tablecloth Pattern.

