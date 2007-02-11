Bold western images of boots and cacti, lone stars, and ten-gallon hats give the Home on the Range Quilt Pattern its "mane" appeal. So saddle up and create this keepsake quilt today! The finished piece measures approximately 44 X 53 inches. Download the seven-page Home on the Range Quilt Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern.
You'll Need:
Advertisement
- 7/8 yard light blue small print or solid
- 3/4 yard ivory pinstripe
- 1 yard peach/blue stripe
- 3/8 yard ivory
- 1/2 yard rust
- 1/4 yard blue-gray
- 1/4 yard green
- 1/4 yard gold
- 1/4 yard tan
- 1/8 yard peach print
- 15/8 yards backing fabric
- 3/8 yard binding fabric
- 17/8 yards light fusible webbing
- 1 package low-loft polyester batting
- Thread: ivory, rust, blue-gray, green, gold, tan
After you've gathered the materials listed above, see the next page to learn how to make the Home on the Range Quilt.
Not what you're looking for? Try these:
- Find a baby quilt you love on our Baby Quilt Patterns page.
- Flip through our Quilt Patterns to find your next quilting project.
- Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.
Advertisement