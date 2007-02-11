" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Giddy up! You'll have a grand ol' time making this charming baby quilt.

Bold western images of boots and cacti, lone stars, and ten-gallon hats give the Home on the Range Quilt Pattern its "mane" appeal. So saddle up and create this keepsake quilt today! The finished piece measures approximately 44 X 53 inches. Download the seven-page Home on the Range Quilt Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern.

You'll Need:

Advertisement

7/8 yard light blue small print or solid

3/4 yard ivory pinstripe

1 yard peach/blue stripe

3/8 yard ivory

1/2 yard rust

1/4 yard blue-gray

1/4 yard green

1/4 yard gold

1/4 yard tan

1/8 yard peach print

15/8 yards backing fabric

3/8 yard binding fabric

17/8 yards light fusible webbing

1 package low-loft polyester batting

Thread: ivory, rust, blue-gray, green, gold, tan

After you've gathered the materials listed above, see the next page to learn how to make the Home on the Range Quilt.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Find a baby quilt you love on our Baby Quilt Patterns page.

Flip through our Quilt Patterns to find your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.