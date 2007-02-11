Home on the Range Quilt Pattern

©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Giddy up! You'll have a grand ol' time making this charming baby quilt.

Bold western images of boots and cacti, lone stars, and ten-gallon hats give the Home on the Range Quilt Pattern its "mane" appeal. So saddle up and create this keepsake quilt today! The finished piece measures approximately 44 X 53 inches. Download the seven-page Home on the Range Quilt Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern.

You'll Need:

  • 7/8 yard light blue small print or solid
  • 3/4 yard ivory pinstripe
  • 1 yard peach/blue stripe
  • 3/8 yard ivory
  • 1/2 yard rust
  • 1/4 yard blue-gray
  • 1/4 yard green
  • 1/4 yard gold
  • 1/4 yard tan
  • 1/8 yard peach print
  • 15/8 yards backing fabric
  • 3/8 yard binding fabric
  • 17/8 yards light fusible webbing
  • 1 package low-loft polyester batting
  • Thread: ivory, rust, blue-gray, green, gold, tan

After you've gathered the materials listed above, see the next page to learn how to make the Home on the Range Quilt.

How to Make Home on the Range Quilt Pattern

The Home on the Range Quilt Pattern will help you create a unique design for your favorite little cowboy or cowgirl. Download a photo and the patterns for the Home on the Range Quilt in this seven-page PDF.

To make the Home on the Range Quilt Pattern:

  1. From light blue, cut 27 X 33-inch rectangle. From ivory pinstripe, cut twenty 6 X 71/2-inch rectangles. (Design should go in same direction for all rectangles.)
  2. From peach/blue stripe, cut two 2 X 33-inch strips, two 2 X 27-inch strips, four 2 X 241/2-inch strips, four 2 X 20-inch strips, ten 2 X 71/2-inch strips, and ten 2 X 6-inch strips.
  3. Fuse 11 X 17-inch piece of webbing to ivory. Trace all horse patterns (place all patterns face down) and cut out. Remove paper. Cut twelve 2-inch squares of rust. Be sure to place rocker pattern on fold. Fuse 17 X 20-inch piece of webbing to rust. Trace patterns and cut out. Remove paper.
  4. Fuse 8 X 17-inch piece of webbing to blue-gray. Trace patterns and cut out. Remove paper. Fuse 8 X 17-inch piece of webbing to green. Trace patterns and cut out. Remove paper.
  5. Fuse 6 X 17-inch piece of webbing to gold. Trace patterns and cut out. Fuse 6 X 17-inch piece of webbing to tan. Trace pattern and cut out. Fuse 41/2 X 10-inch piece of webbing to peach print. Trace pattern and cut out. Remove all paper.
  6. Assemble rocking horse. Center rocker about 41/2 inches from bottom of light blue rectangle, and place other pieces touching but not overlapping. Tip of ear is 41/2 inches from top. Pin and fuse. Center 4 rust boots, 4 blue-gray hats, 4 green cacti, 4 gold stars, and 4 tan horseshoes on 20 ivory pinstripe rectangles and fuse. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.This horseshoe is just one of the western-theme shapes that border the quilt.
  7. Pin and stitch two 2 X 33-inch peach/blue stripe strips onto sides of center rectangle. Press seams toward strips. When pressing seams, avoid fused appliqués. Stitch rust square to each end of 2 X 27-inch strips, and press seams toward squares. Stitch strips to top and bottom of center rectangle. Press seams toward strips.
  8. Using photograph on PDF of Home on the Range Quilt Pattern as guide, stitch together both side sections of 4 blocks and five 2 X 6-inch sashing strips each. Press seams toward strips. Pin and stitch to sides of quilt center; press seams toward strips. Stitch top and bottom sections together in same manner (6 blocks and five 2 X 71/2-inch sashing strips). Press seams toward strips.
  9. Join two 2 X 20-inch strips to central rust square; press seams toward square. Repeat for other 2 strips. Stitch border strips to top and bottom sections. Press seams toward strips. Stitch top and bottom sections to quilt center, matching sashing seams.
  10. Join 2 remaining 2 X 241/2-inch strips to central rust square and stitch rust square to each end of long strip. Press seams toward squares. Repeat for other 2 strips. Stitch 2 border strips to sides of quilt, matching squares to sashing strips. Press seams toward border strips.
  11. Place backing face down and center batting. Place quilt top face up over batting. Pin and hand baste. Set sewing machine for medium zigzag stitch. Using matching thread throughout, start with green saddle and zigzag edges. Work outward until horse is stitched. Change to straight stitch and stitch in ditch around inner peach/blue sashing and around each sashing piece. Reset machine for zigzag. With matching thread, zigzag around each border appliqué.
  12. Cut binding fabric into five 2 X 45-inch strips. Stitch strips together. Fold strip in half lengthwise, wrong sides together. Stitch binding to quill top, beginning in middle of a side and leaving 3 inches of binding free. End stitching 1/4 inch from corners. Repeat for all sides and corners. End stitching about 6 inches before binding ends meet. Stitch ends of binding, cut excess, and stitch binding to quilt. Trim balling and backing. Miter corners, turn binding to back, and blind stitch. Remove basting.

