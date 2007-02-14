Your favorite little cherub will sleep soundly with these quilted angels keeping watch. With machine piecing, this stunning Guardian Angels Baby Quilt Pattern is easier than it looks! The finished piece measures approximately 41 X 54 inches. Download a photo and the patterns for the Guardian Angels Baby Quilt in this three-page PDF.



©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The Guardian Angels Baby Quilt will watch over your little one.



You'll Need:



1 yard dark purple

3/4 yard purple and pink print

5/8 yard lavender

5/8 yard white-on-white print

1/4 yard gold

13/4 yards backing fabric

5/8 yard binding fabric

31/2 yards white gathered lace, 1 inch wide

1 package low-loft polyester batting

White and gold threads

Gather the materials above, then check out the next page for helpful tips on making this adorable quilt.

