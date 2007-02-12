" " Traditional Treasures Quilt Design. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Double Pinwheel Quilt Block is from the

The Double Pinwheel Quilt Block is from the Traditional Treasures Quilt Design. This whimsical quilt block echoes the playful shape of its namesake. Download the Double Pinwheel Quilt Block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Double Pinwheel Quilt Block:

Advertisement

Cut:

A: Cut 4, and cut 4 from contrasting fabric. B: Cut 4.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Advertisement

Stitch:

Stitch A to contrast A; make 4. Stitch AA to B on long edges; make 4. Stitch squares together to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Double Pinwheel Quilt Block works well with solid color and patterned fabrics.

Like this quilt block? Use it to make the Twirling Quilt Pattern.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

Lucie Sinkler is a versatile designer who specializes in both quilted and knitted projects. Her designs have appeared in national magazines such as Vogue, Christmas Crafts, and Knitting Made Easy