The Double Pinwheel Quilt Block is from the Traditional Treasures Quilt Design. This whimsical quilt block echoes the playful shape of its namesake. Download the Double Pinwheel Quilt Block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.
To make the Double Pinwheel Quilt Block:
Cut:
A: Cut 4, and cut 4 from contrasting fabric. B: Cut 4.
Stitch:
Stitch A to contrast A; make 4. Stitch AA to B on long edges; make 4. Stitch squares together to complete block.
Like this quilt block? Use it to make the Twirling Quilt Pattern.
