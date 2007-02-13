Coming and Going Stroller Quilt Pattern

Cut six 61/2-inch squares of dark green tree fabric.

Coming blocks: From grass fabric, fuse 51/2 X 7-inch webbing, and cut 3 right grasses and 3 left grasses. From black, fuse 5 X 91/2-inch webbing and cut 3 tunnels. From brown rock, fuse 5 X 111/2-inch webbing, cut 3 rocks. From black-and-gray stripe, fuse 21/2 X 7-inch webbing, and cut 3 track bed fronts. From red, fuse 31/2 X 7-inch webbing, and cut 3 train fronts. From black-and-white stripe, fuse 21/2 X 3-inch webbing, and cut 3 cowcatchers. From blue, fuse 1 X 11/2-inch webbing, and cut 3 windows. From yellow, fuse 1 X 11/2-inch webbing, and cut 3 smokestacks. Trace around dime 3 times on paper backing of reflective material for headlights. Remove paper.

Going block: From grass fabric, fuse 51/2 X 7-inch webbing, and cut 3 right grasses and 3 left grasses. From black, fuse 5 X 91/2-inch webbing, and cut 3 tunnels. From brown rock, fuse 5 X 111/2-inch webbing, and cut 3 rocks. From black-and-gray stripe, fuse 21/2 X 7-inch webbing, and cut 3 track bed backs. From red, fuse 31/2 X 9-inch webbing, and cut 3 train backs. From blue, fuse 11/2 X 61/2-inch webbing, and cut 3 doors. Remove paper.

Cut twelve 7/8-inch pieces of black ribbon for wheels. Cut twelve 13/4-inch pieces of silver ribbon for tracks. Use 1/4-inch seam to sew each piece of ribbon wheel to track. Press seam open and trim to about 1/8 inch. Cut narrow strips of webbing and fuse to ribbon. Remove paper.

From dark green background fabric, cut 181/2 X 331/2-inch rectangle, two 11/2 X 331/2-inch strips, two 61/2 X 101/2-inch strips, two 31/2 X 61/2-inch strips, and four 11/2 X 61/2-inch strips.

Assembling coming block: Arrange pieces in order. Fuse each piece in place on dark green tree square. Fuse left and right grass; brown rocks to background; black tunnel to brown rocks; black-and-gray stripe track bed; tracks and wheels just overlapping track bed; red train front; cowcatcher at base of train; and smokestack, window, and headlight to train. Use narrow zigzag stitch and nylon thread to stitch around each piece. Make 3.

Assembling going block: Arrange pieces in order. Fuse each piece in place on dark green tree square. Fuse left and right grass; brown rocks to background; black tunnel to brown rocks; black-and-gray stripe track bed; tracks and wheels just overlapping track bed; red train back; and door to train. Use narrow zigzag stitch and nylon thread to stitch around each piece. Use black thread to embroider railing on back of caboose. Make French knot with black thread for door knob. Make 3.

Arrange all pieces of quilt top as shown in diagram below. Sew blocks, sashing, and rectangles of background fabric together in a row for each side of quilt front. Sew each 11/2 X 331/2-inch strip to outside of row. Sew units to either side of 181/2 X 331/2-inch rectangle. Press seams. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.This diagram will help you make sense of the quilt's layout.

Fold quilt top in half, vertically, and press crease up center back. Mark quilt top with quilting design if necessary. Stretch out batting. Place lining face up on batting. Spread quilt top face down over lining and batting. Pin so that all layers are smooth. Sew around outside edges of quilt, stopping about 6 inches short of where you started. In the center back, sew 1/4 inch on either side of crease you pressed into quilt top, up 14 inches from bottom edge.

Cut up center back between lines of stitching, stopping 1/4 inch before end of stitching. Trim fabric from corners, taking care not to cut stitching. Clip to stitching at corners in center back. Turn quilt right side out. Along opening, fold seam allowance to inside. Pin and slip stitch opening closed. Baste for quilting. Stitch 1/4 inch from outside edge around quilt. Stitch in ditch around each block and in rows 2 inches apart in open areas.