The Coming and Going Stroller Quilt features separate legs to help baby fit into strollers and car seats. All aboard for fun! The finished piece measures approximately 16 X 33 inches. Download the three-page Coming and Going Stroller Quilt Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern.
You'll Need:
- 1/4 yard dark green tree fabric
- 1/8 yard light green grass fabric
- 1/8 yard black fabric
- 1/4 yard brown rock fabric
- 1/8 yard black-and-gray stripe fabric
- 1/8 yard red fabric
- 1/8 yard black-and-white stripe fabric
- Scraps blue fabric
- Scraps yellow fabric
- 1 X 3-inch fusible reflective material
- 1 yard dark green background fabric
- 1 yard blue lining fabric
- 3/8 yard black ribbon, 1/4 inch wide
- 3/4 yard silver ribbon, 1/4 inch wide
- Lightweight fusible webbing
- 36 X 37-inch piece of batting Nylon filament thread
- Black thread
- Thread for assembling quilt top and machine quilting
- 14-inch heavyweight zipper
Put all these materials together to create a practical and fun stroller quilt for your little one. Learn how on the next page.
