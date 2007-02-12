The Circus Stars Quilt will add a festival feeling to any nursery. Select a circus print and complementary fabrics for the stars and borders. The finished piece measures approximately 481/2 X 68 inches. Download the four-page Circus Stars Quilt Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern.
You'll Need:
- 1/2 yard black-and-yellow stripes
- 1 yard yellow print with black spots
- 1 yard multicolored print with faces
- 1 yard bright red solid
- 2 yards picture print on black
- 31/2 yards backing fabric
- 2 yards bright red binding fabric
- 2 yards polyester or cotton quilt batting, 54 or 60 inches wide
- Coordinating cotton or poly/cotton thread
- Nylon thread
After you gather the materials listed above, you're ready to make the bold and beautiful Circus Stars Quilt. Find out how on the next page.
