" " The Card Trick Quilt Block is from the Traditional Treasures Quilt Design ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The Card Trick Quilt Block is part of the Traditional Treasures Quilt Design. This block features interlocking squares in a playful, geometic design. Download the Card Trick Quilt Block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Card Trick Quilt Block:

Advertisement

Cut:

From 4 contrast fabrics: A: Cut 2. B: Cut 2. From background fabric: A: Cut 4. B: Cut 4.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The centerpiece of the Card Trick Quilt Block is four interlocking squares.

Stitch:

Place all pieces on table as shown on pattern. Stitch center B's together. Stitch background A to contrast A; make 4. Stitch background B to contrast B; make 4. Stitch AA to corresponding BB; make 4. Stitch contrast A to corresponding AABB; make 4. Stitch pieces together and to center square, matching fabrics, to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The interlocking squares of the Card Trick Quilt Block pop against a solid color background.

Like this quilt block? Use it to make the Card Trick Quilted Couch Cozy Pattern. Done with this quilt block? Check out the other Traditional Quilt Blocks.

Advertisement

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

• Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

• Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

• Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

Advertisement

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Lucie Sinkler is a versatile designer who specializes in both quilted and knitted projects. Her designs have appeared in national magazines such as Vogue, Christmas Crafts, and Knitting Made Easy.