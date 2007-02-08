" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This adorable quilt allows for a personalized touch with a spot for the baby's name, birth date, and weight.

What a wonderful way to commemorate the birth of a special baby! This heartwarming quilt is personalized with the baby's name, birth date, and weight cross-stitched in the design. The finished piece measures approximately 371/2 X 481/2 inches. Download the three-page Birth Bear Baby Quilt Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern.

You'll Need:

Advertisement

1/3 yard broadcloth each: pink, purple, yellow

1/8 yard blue broadcloth

2 yards white broadcloth

1/2 yard coordinating cloud fabric

1/2 yard brown broadcloth

2 X 2-inch square pink calico

1 X 2-inch piece black broad cloth

11/8 yards fusible webbing

40 X 45-inch rectangle lightweight batting

Cotton-covered polyester thread: white, black, blue, light pink, summer brown, violet, natural

Rayon thread: black, light pink, violet, natural

Transparent nylon thread

1 yard stabilizer

1 package blue single-fold bias tape

2 packages blue wide bias tape

1 card light blue embroidery floss

3/4 yard each: yellow, purple, pink satin ribbon, 1/4 inch wide each

3 pieces white 14-count Aida, 2 X 9 inches each

Learn how to put together these materials to create the Birth Bear Baby Quilt Pattern on the next page.

Not what you're looking for? Try these: