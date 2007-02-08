Birth Bear Baby Quilt Pattern

©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This adorable quilt allows for a personalized touch with a spot for the baby's name, birth date, and weight.

What a wonderful way to commemorate the birth of a special baby! This heartwarming quilt is personalized with the baby's name, birth date, and weight cross-stitched in the design. The finished piece measures approximately 371/2 X 481/2 inches. Download the three-page Birth Bear Baby Quilt Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern.

You'll Need:

Advertisement

  • 1/3 yard broadcloth each: pink, purple, yellow
  • 1/8 yard blue broadcloth
  • 2 yards white broadcloth
  • 1/2 yard coordinating cloud fabric
  • 1/2 yard brown broadcloth
  • 2 X 2-inch square pink calico
  • 1 X 2-inch piece black broad cloth
  • 11/8 yards fusible webbing
  • 40 X 45-inch rectangle lightweight batting
  • Cotton-covered polyester thread: white, black, blue, light pink, summer brown, violet, natural
  • Rayon thread: black, light pink, violet, natural
  • Transparent nylon thread
  • 1 yard stabilizer
  • 1 package blue single-fold bias tape
  • 2 packages blue wide bias tape
  • 1 card light blue embroidery floss
  • 3/4 yard each: yellow, purple, pink satin ribbon, 1/4 inch wide each
  • 3 pieces white 14-count Aida, 2 X 9 inches each

Learn how to put together these materials to create the Birth Bear Baby Quilt Pattern on the next page.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Advertisement

How to Make Birth Bear Baby Quilt Pattern

©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Use these pieces to help you make the balloons featured on the quilt.

This baby quilt pattern requires some time to quilt, but your new bundle of joy will appreciate every stitch put into this keepsake quilt. Download a photo and the patterns for the Birth Bear Baby Quilt in this three-page PDF.

To make the Birth Bear Baby Quilt Pattern:

Advertisement

  1. Stabilizer goes underneath base fabric before appliquéing. Trace all pattern pieces on tracing paper or typing paper and cut out.
  2. Cut fifteen 21/2 x 31/2-inch rectangles from pink, purple, yellow, blue broadcloth; 4 of piece A from pink, purple, yellow, blue broadcloth; 241/2 x 361/2-inch rectangle of white broadcloth; and two 4 x 421/2-inch strips and two 4 x 371/2-inch strips of cloud fabric.
  3. Sew blue, pink, purple, and yellow strips together to make 4 borders. Press seams open. Sew long border to each side of white rectangle. Press seams toward border. Sew piece As together to form corner squares. Press seams open. Sew corner square to each end of shorter pieced borders, then sew to top and bottom of white rectangle. Press seams toward border. Sew 4 X 421/2-inch cloud strip to each side of bordered piece. Press seams toward border. Sew 4 X 371/2-inch strip to top and bottom of bordered piece. Press seams toward border.
  4. Cut 1 of piece B from 15 x 17-inch piece of brown broadcloth fused to same size piece of fusible webbing. Fuse 5-inch square of pink broadcloth to same size piece of webbing. Cut 2 of piece C, D, and E and 1 of piece F from fused pink fabric. Fuse 2-inch square of pink calico to same size piece of webbing. Cut 1 of piece G from fused fabric. Fuse black broadcloth to same size piece of webbing. Cut 2 of piece H. Cut 9 x 10-inch rectangle from purple, pink, and yellow broadcloth. Fuse each piece to same size piece of webbing. Cut 1 of piece J from purple fabric and 1 of piece from pink and yellow fabrics. Remove paper.
  5. Position bear in center of quilt, 21/4 inches from bottom of white rectangle. Center purple balloon so top is 21/4 inches from top edge. Place pink and yellow balloons on either side. Pin in place. Cut ribbon into 20-inch lengths. Place 1 end of each ribbon at the bottom of balloons and other ends under bear's paw. Once positioned, zigzag ribbon to quilt with matching thread. Fuse bear and balloons.
  6. Fuse bear's features. Machine appliqué bear pieces with corresponding thread using cotton-covered polyester in bobbin and rayon thread in top of sewing machine.
  7. To cross-stitch strips, use graph paper to chart baby's name, birth date, and weight. Use 2 strands of floss. Sew single-fold bias tape on each side of Aida strip. Center strips across balloons. Pin and top-stitch on outside edge of blue strip to balloon. Machine appliqué each balloon with matching thread. Peel off stabilizer.
  8. Cut 40 x 50-inch rectangle of white broadcloth for backing. Center batting on top and place quilt face up on batting. Pin together and hand baste. With white cotton-covered polyester thread in bobbin and nylon thread in top of sewing machine, machine quilt in the ditch, around appliquéd pieces, and in the seams of borders. Topstitch around quilt top 1/8 inch from raw edge. Trim batting and broadcloth.
  9. Sew wide bias tape around quilt top for binding. Miter corners and overlap ends. Turn bias tape to quilt back and hand stitch in place. Remove basting.
  10. Cut 6-inch piece of each color of ribbon. Tie each piece in a bow and sew to bottom of balloons.

Want more information? Try these:

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...