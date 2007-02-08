What a wonderful way to commemorate the birth of a special baby! This heartwarming quilt is personalized with the baby's name, birth date, and weight cross-stitched in the design. The finished piece measures approximately 371/2 X 481/2 inches. Download the three-page Birth Bear Baby Quilt Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern.
You'll Need:
- 1/3 yard broadcloth each: pink, purple, yellow
- 1/8 yard blue broadcloth
- 2 yards white broadcloth
- 1/2 yard coordinating cloud fabric
- 1/2 yard brown broadcloth
- 2 X 2-inch square pink calico
- 1 X 2-inch piece black broad cloth
- 11/8 yards fusible webbing
- 40 X 45-inch rectangle lightweight batting
- Cotton-covered polyester thread: white, black, blue, light pink, summer brown, violet, natural
- Rayon thread: black, light pink, violet, natural
- Transparent nylon thread
- 1 yard stabilizer
- 1 package blue single-fold bias tape
- 2 packages blue wide bias tape
- 1 card light blue embroidery floss
- 3/4 yard each: yellow, purple, pink satin ribbon, 1/4 inch wide each
- 3 pieces white 14-count Aida, 2 X 9 inches each
Learn how to put together these materials to create the Birth Bear Baby Quilt Pattern on the next page.
