When machine appliquéing, use cotton-covered polyester in bobbin and matching rayon thread in top of machine. Use red thread to sew broadcloth squares together (follow photograph on PDF of Baby's Busy Day Quilt Pattern for placement). Press all seams open. Cut four 41/2 X 271/2-inch strips of black-and-white checked fabric for outside borders. Use white thread to sew strip to each side of quilt center. Press seams toward border. Sew 41/2-inch square of black multicolor print to ends of other 2 strips. Sew strips to top and bottom of quilt center. Press seams toward border.

Measure and cut 36-inch square of white broadcloth for quilt back. Center batting on top. Center quilt top face up on top of batting. Pin and hand baste. With white thread in bobbin and nylon in top, quilt in ditch in all seams. Topstitch quilt top 1/8 inch from raw edges.

Use red thread to sew 2 packages of bias tape together to form 1 long strip for binding. With right sides together, open 1 folded side of bias tape and place raw edge along raw edge of quilt. Sew bias tape, mitering corners and overlapping ends. Turn bias tape to back of quilt and hand stitch in place.

Carrot: Cut bunny head from white felt. Cut 2 carrots from orange broadcloth and 1 from batting. With right sides together, center wrong side on batting. Sew, leaving an opening. Turn and sew opening closed. Topstitch around carrot. Center and pin carrot diagonally across block, leaving space at top for rickrack. Cut 18-inch piece of rickrack. Form into 3 loops and place at top of carrot. Pin and sew. Topstitch left side of carrot to quilt block. Appliqué bunny underneath carrot. Make French knots for eyes with black floss. Sew French knot for nose and backstitch mouth with carnation medium floss. Sew Velcro to block and carrot. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.This carrot is just one of many cute patterns used to make up the Baby's Busy Day Quilt Pattern.

Car: Fuse webbing to striped fabric. Cut out car. Remove paper. Center car in block, inserting squeaker under car. Fuse. Machine appliqué car with blue. Cut 4 wheels from blue broadcloth and 2 from batting. With right sides together, center wrong side on batting. Sew, leaving an opening. Turn and sew opening closed. Pin wheel on car and use 3 strands of Christmas red floss to sew long stitches to secure wheels. Repeat.

Chick: Cut 2 eggs from white broadcloth and 1 from batting. With right sides together, center wrong side on batting. Sew, leaving an opening. Clip corners. Turn and sew opening closed. Cut 2 chicks from yellow velour and 1 from batting. With right sides together, center wrong side on batting. Insert end of yellow ribbon in chick seam. Sew, leaving an opening. Turn and sew opening closed. Make French knots for eyes with black floss. Cut beak from orange felt and stitch across center of beak. Place egg on block. Insert ribbon end to bottom of egg. Sew outside edge of egg to block.

Hearts: Fuse webbing to checked and green fabrics. Cut out 2 hearts. Remove paper from green heart. Center green heart on checked heart. Fuse. Machine appliqué with green. Remove paper from striped heart. Center large heart on block. Insert musical button underneath heart. Fuse. Machine appliqué large heart with red.

Sun: Place sun on fold and cut from yellow felt. Center and pin to block. Lightly draw rickrack line around sun, Topstitch on line. Sew rickrack around sun on line. Cut 2 eyes from black felt. Machine appliqué eyes. Zigzag mouth line.

Telephone: Fuse webbing to purple broadcloth. Cut out phone base and receiver from purple fabric, and receiver from multicolor striped fabric. Remove paper. Using pinking shears, cut dial from striped fabric. Center phone base on block. Slide 1 end of blue ribbon under phone. Fuse. Center dial on phone and zigzag phone edge and 1/2 inch inside dial. Insert end of ribbon between pieces and fuse striped receiver to purple. Pink edges. Topstitch receiver. Sew Velcro to receiver and base.

Sliding heart: Cut 12-inch piece of ribbon. Cut 2 hearts from multicolor striped fabric and 1 from batting. With right sides together, center wrong side on batting. Sew, leaving an opening. Turn and sew opening closed. Center 2-inch piece of white ribbon on back of heart. Turn raw ends under 1/2 inch and hand stitch to heart. Slide 12-inch white ribbon through loop. Diagonally center ribbon across block. Turn raw ends under 1/2 inch and topstitch. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.Use these heart shapes to make the sliding heart block.

Bear: Place bear on fold and cut from tan felt. Cut 2 eyes and nose from black felt. Hand stitch pieces in place. Lightly draw mouth. Use 3 strands black floss to backstitch mouth. Center and pin head on block. Zigzag around head, inserting batting before head is completely sewn on. Cut 2 bow ties from polka dot fabric and 1 from batting. With right sides together, center wrong side on batting. Sew, leaving an opening. Turn and sew opening closed. Machine stitch center circle. Sew Velcro to back of bow and below neck.