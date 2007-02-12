From squeaking to sliding, baby will be busy for hours with this fun activity quilt. This could be the new mom's best friend! The finished piece measures approximately 351/2 X 351/2 inches. Download the five-page Baby's Busy Day Quilt Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern.
You'll Need:
- Two 91/2-inch squares broadcloth each: red, orange, yellow, green
- 91/2-inch square blue broadcloth
- 1/2 yard black-and-white checked fabric
- Four 41/2-inch squares black multicolor print fabric
- 1 yard white broadcloth
- 36-inch square low-loft batting
- Cotton-covered polyester thread and rayon thread: white, red, black, tango, London tan, spark gold, pilot blue, kerry green, purple
- Silver metallic thread
- Transparent nylon thread
- 2 packages red wide bias tape
- 1 skein embroidery floss each: carnation medium, black, Christmas red
- Baby rickrack each: kerry green, tango
- Carrot Block: two 31/2 X 8-inch pieces orange broadcloth; 31/2 X 8-inch piece lightweight batting; 2 X 21/2-inch piece white felt; 6 inches yellow satin ribbon, 1/4 inch wide; 1 inch white Velcro
- Car Block: 51/2 X 7-inch piece red-and-white striped fabric; 51/2 X 7-inch piece fusible webbing; four 2-inch squares royal blue broadcloth; two 2-inch squares lightweight batting; squeaker
- Chick Block: two 41/2 X 7-inch pieces white broadcloth; 41/2 X 7-inch piece lightweight batting; two 51/2 X 61/2-inch pieces yellow velour; 51/2 X 61/2-inch piece lightweight batting; 1 X 11/2-inch piece orange felt; 8 inches yellow satin ribbon, 1/4 inch wide
- Hearts Block: 6-inch square checked fabric; 41/2-inch square green fabric; 6-inch square and 41/2-inch square fusible webbing; musical craft button
- Sun Block: 8-inch square yellow felt; 1 X 2-inch piece black felt
- Telephone Block: 7 X 71/2-inch piece multicolor striped fabric; 6 X 71/2-inch piece purple broadcloth; 7 X 101/2-inch piece fusible webbing; 7 inches blue satin ribbon, 1/4 inch wide; 1 inch white Velcro
- Sliding Heart Block: 14 inches white grosgrain ribbon, 1 inch wide; two 41/2-inch squares multicolor striped fabric; 41/2-inch square lightweight batting
- Bear Block: 7-inch square tan felt; 2-inch square black felt; two 3 X 5-inch pieces polka dot fabric; two 5 X 6-inch pieces batting
- Book Block: 6-inch square silver lamé; four 4 X 61/2-inch pieces multicolor black print; two 4 X 61/2-inch pieces lightweight batting; 5 inches white Velcro
Find out how to put all of these materials together to create the fun and creative Baby's Busy Day Quilt on the next page.
