How to Draw Space Shuttles in 7 Steps

" " Learn to draw space shuttles with our easy, step-by-step instructions. ­Publications International, Ltd.

­Your space shuttle can travel to the stars and visit distant ­worlds. Use these step-by-step instructions to create your own space-exploration scenes.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw the above space shuttle. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

