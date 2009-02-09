How to Draw Sailboats in 6 Steps

Drawing sailboats exploring the wide, blue ocean can be easy and fun. Learn to draw your own sailboats with these simple step-by-step instructions.
­Sailboats­ travel far and wide, exploring the ocean and seeking out tropical locales. Use our step-by-step instructions to create your own sailboat scenes.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw the above sailboat. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

­Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Are you ready to get started? Head over to the next page for the first step.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Sails and Hull
  2. 2. Add the Seating Area
  3. 3. Draw the Mast and Deck Details
  4. 4. Add Details to the Sails
  5. 5. Draw the Water
  6. 6. Add the Final Touches

1. Draw the Sails and Hull

­Start the sailboat with two big curved triangles for the sails. Add a pointed shape for the hull.

On the next page, we'll learn how to draw the seating area.

2. Add the Seating Area

­Draw a curved line to form the side of the hull. Sketch a rectangle with a rounded end for the seating area. Add a fat bracket shape on top of it.

Head over to the next page, and we'll find out how to draw the mast and deck.

3. Draw the Mast and Deck Details

Draw the mast between the sails. Add edge lines following the hull. Sketch a V-shape bar to create deck detail, and add lines for depth in the seating area. Draw a small post on the front of the boat.

We'll work on adding detail to the sails on the next page.

4. Add Details to the Sails

­Add rectangular crossbars at the bottom of both sails. Draw detail lines on the V shape and in the seating space. Add detail lines to each sail.

What good is a boat without water? Check out the next page, and­ we'll add some waves for out sailboat.

5. Draw the Water

­Draw wavy lines under the boat for the water.

We're almost done! Head over to the next page, and we'll add the final touches.­

6. Add the Final Touches

­Use a felt-tip pen to trace the lines you want to keep. Erase any extra pencil lines.

Explore the ocean's depths with our next drawing project. Learn to draw a submarine.

