How to Draw Sailboats in 6 Steps

Drawing sailboats exploring the wide, blue ocean can be easy and fun. Learn to draw your own sailboats with these simple step-by-step instructions.

­Sailboats­ travel far and wide, exploring the ocean and seeking out tropical locales. Use our step-by-step instructions to create your own sailboat scenes.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw the above sailboat. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

­Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Are you ready to get started? Head over to the next page for the first step.