How to Draw Mansions in 5 Steps

Home Design Image Gallery Learn how to draw a mansion like this in only a few simple steps. See more pictures of home design.
This mansion is a stunning sight on a neigh­borhood street -- or in your sketchb­ook. Our simple steps will make it possible for you to draw your own dream mansion.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this mansion. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. 

Contents
  1. 1. Draw Rectangles
  2. 2. Roof Line
  3. 3. Chimneys and Windows
  4. 4. Railings, Columns, Stairs
  5. 5. Details

1. Draw Rectangles

Sketch various rectangles to form the basic shape of the house. Draw a horizontal line on each side of the left- and right-hand rectangles for the ground. 

2. Roof Line

Add second lines to the top rectangle. Draw the roof with two straight and two diagonal lines that meet. Sketch long horizontal lines across the center for the banisters. Connect them on the sides with straight lines.

Detail the lower part of the house with more horizontal lines. Use one horizontal line and two diagonal lines for the basic shape of the stairs. Add the left-hand roof with straight lines that meet. 

3. Chimneys and Windows

Draw two chimneys with straight lines. Add columns with double vertical lines. Sketch the windows with rectangles. Add a set of lines outside each window for the shutters.

Draw four sets of double vertical lines with double arches over them for the door. Repeat the same figure above the door. Add shrubs with curly lines. 

4. Railings, Columns, Stairs

Add railings with short vertical double lines. Finish the columns with odd U-shaped figures on top. Use rectangles for the window panes. Draw connecting rectangles for the stairs and two diagonal lines for the walk. Use rectangles and squares for the panels in the doors. 

5. Details

Shade the roof with uneven horizontal lines. Detail the chimneys with diagonal lines. Add short horizontal lines to all the shutters. Shade the arches and side windows with dark zigzag lines.

Your drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

A grand cathedral brings to mind a beautiful European city. Learn how to draw a cathedral in the next section.

 

 

 

